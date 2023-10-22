Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

By Will Ebiefung – Oct 22, 2023 at 8:45AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Amazon and Alphabet look positioned for long-term success in the burgeoning artificial intelligence opportunity.

Analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence expect the generative artificial intelligence (AI) market to grow at a compound annual rate of 42% to $1.3 trillion by 2032 as more companies get involved. E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN -2.52%) and online search leader Alphabet (GOOGL -1.56%) are industry front-runners as they incorporate the technology into their consumer-facing platforms and cloud computing segments.

Let's explore what these new revenue streams could mean for long-term investors. 

Amazon 

Starting as an online bookstore before becoming a diversified e-commerce giant that earns most of its profits from cloud computing, Amazon has a long track record of reinventing itself by pivoting to new opportunities. From the looks of it, generative AI will be no exception as the company incorporates the technology into many aspects of its operations. 

According to Business Insider, Amazon has launched a secretive initiative called Project Nile designed to overhaul item discovery on its e-commerce marketplace. When implemented, the new features could allow for product comparisons, personalized recommendations, and even a conversational shopping assistant designed to help customers find their perfect item. The end goal is to boost Amazon's conversion rate -- encouraging people who browse the site to make purchases.

But Amazon's e-commerce ambitions are not limited to just e-commerce. In September, the company announced a $4 billion investment and strategic partnership with ChatGPT rival Anthropic, which specializes in creating foundational models -- AI algorithms trained on a vast amount of data that can be adapted to a wide range of tasks. The deal will give Amazon a minority stake in the business, while Anthropic will use Amazon's cloud computing platform, AWS, for its data and computational needs. 

Over the long term, investors should expect AI to be a significant growth driver for Amazon, boosting the performance of both its e-commerce and cloud computing businesses. 

Alphabet 

When OpenAI's conversational chatbot ChatGPT burst onto the scene in late 2022, some feared it could erode Alphabet's economic moat by competing with its Google online search business. But instead of rolling over, Alphabet turned this challenge into an opportunity to leverage its vast scale to potentially dominate the industry instead. 

Google handles roughly 83% of desktop searches, and this massive user base can represent a captive audience for some of its AI-based offerings. 

This year the company introduced optional AI-powered search results on its Google platform. Unlike ChatGPT, these results are up-to-date and include citations, allowing Google to remain a one-stop-shop for all its users' search needs. While Google AI search probably won't be a game changer from a revenue perspective, it helps protect the platform's market share and could generate user data for ad targeting and other research.

Alphabet's AI ambitions do not end on the consumer side of the opportunity. The tech giant has also set its sights on hardware with its new enterprise-level AI chips designed to compete with the current industry leader, Nvidia. These products will help power Google's cloud computing platform, which is used by over half of generative AI start-ups.

Man on his computer investing in stocks

Image source: Getty Images.

The magic of big tech 

For long-term investors, blue-chip tech companies are a solid pick. They boast successful established businesses and the potential to leverage their skilled workforces and large research budgets to expand into new markets. Amazon and Alphabet look poised for continued success as they tackle the enterprise and consumer-facing sides of the AI opportunity. 

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Picking Robots at JD.com Fully Automated Warehouse Shanghai China Source JD.com
1 AI Stock to Buy and Forget
 customer-and-package (1)
Why Amazon.com Stock Jumped Today
 Artificial intelligence 14
A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
 1 simple red arrow declining stock chart on a white checked background.
Why Amazon.com Stock Slipped This Morning
 artificial intelligence investing algorithms
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
457%
 
S&P 500 Returns
122%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/22/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services