Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

1 Extraordinary ETF Every Growth Investor Should Consider

By George Budwell – Oct 23, 2023 at 9:30AM

Key Points

  • Exchange-traded funds have grown in popularity at an exponential rate over the past 20 years.
  • Over this period, passively managed tech funds have been top performers.
  • Within this group, this one low-cost fund has stood out from the crowd.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This tech-oriented ETF is a proven winner.

Managing your own stock portfolio has never been easier. Thanks to the advent of low-cost and tax-efficient exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors can instantly gain exposure to a basket of companies operating in cutting-edge areas like artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving vehicles, or genomic medicines. 

Alternatively, more conservative-leaning investors can employ ETFs to ramp up a portfolio's diversification factor either within or across sectors with little effort. Best of all, several passively managed ETFs have proven to be vastly superior investing vehicles, on multiple fronts (return on capital, volatility, risk, among others), compared to owning individual stocks.

An investor working on a laptop.

Image Source: Getty Images.

However, the 30-year evolution of the ETF has created some unique problems for the industry and individual investors alike. Chief among them, the exponential growth in the number of ETFs over the last twenty years – from a mere 123 U.S.-based ETFs in 2003 to approximately 2,970 in 2023 – has made it harder than ever to decide which fund is worth buying and owning for the long haul. If you're looking for an ultra-high growth, medium risk, and low-fee vehicle, though, there is one ETF that stands apart from the crowd. 

This tech-heavy ETF is a proven wealth-builder

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC -1.78%) is a star among stars. Oriented toward tech giants such as Apple, Adobe, Microsoft, and Nvidia, the FTEC ETF has been a top performer this year. 

Since the start of 2023, FTEC has risen by 29.6%, outpacing the 24.8% rise in the Nasdaq Composite this year. However, FTEC isn't a buy simply because of its stellar year-to-date performance. It also compares favorably to other similar ETFs in the high-growth tech space. 

Let's dig deeper. Among three of the most popular, passively managed tech-oriented ETFs in existence, FTEC sports the highest tilt toward pure-play information technology stocks. It also comes with an extremely attractive expense ratio, a comparable price-to-earnings ratio relative to its peers, and a similar level of performance year-to-date (see table). 

The one minor drawback is the FTEC has considerably fewer total net assets under its umbrella compared to either the enormously popular Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ -1.49%) or the ultra-low-fee Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG -1.51%)

Fund Ticker*

YTD Total Return (%)

Net Expense Ratio

Total Net Assets (in Billions)

P/E Ratio

IT* Sector Weighting (%)

FTEC

29.6

0.08

6.9

29.5

100

QQQ

33.7

0.20

197.3

29.4

48.6

VUG

26.5

0.04

172.7

32.9

43

FTEC = Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF; QQQ = Invesco QQQ Trust; VUG = Vanguard Growth Index Fund. Data per Charles Schwab, Yahoo! Finance, The Vanguard Group, and Fidelity Investments. IT = Information Technology.

What about the fund's long-term performance? FTEC's strong showing in 2023 isn't a one-off performance. Since its inception in 2013, the Fidelity-backed fund has delivered a total return of 440%. For reference, the Nasdaq Composite has generated a total return of approximately 266% over this period, while the Invesco QQQ Trust has made shareholders richer by 370%. VUG, while still impressive, has only delivered a 241% total return on investment for shareholders over this 10-year period. Put simply, the FTEC has been one of the best-performing ETFs within its peer group since its inception.

Big picture

Is the FTEC still a buy? While there are some valid valuation concerns regarding many of the top holdings in all three of these tech-oriented ETFs, the long-term trend appears to be favorable. The IT sector is widely expected to benefit from the rapid evolution of generative AI in the years ahead, and the world is quickly embracing the march toward digital payments. Those trends are highly unlikely to lose momentum anytime soon. So, if you have a 10 to 20-year investing horizon, FTEC arguably screens as one of the smartest investments you can make right now. 

George Budwell has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
457%
 
S&P 500 Returns
122%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/23/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services