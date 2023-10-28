Why 3M's Long-Term Decline Will Continue

3M (MMM -1.27%) reported better-than-expected earnings last week as margins improved, and the company reduced spending in many parts of the business. What investors should be worried about is that those margin improvements came at the expense of sales growth. Revenue is falling in nearly every segment as customers look elsewhere for value, a trend that's led to 3M stock underperforming the market for more than a decade.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the results and what investors should think about 3M's future.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 24, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 25, 2023.