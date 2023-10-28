Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why 3M's Long-Term Decline Will Continue

By Travis Hoium – Oct 28, 2023 at 6:00AM

3M's better-than-expected earnings don't change the story for the company long term.

3M (MMM -1.27%) reported better-than-expected earnings last week as margins improved, and the company reduced spending in many parts of the business. What investors should be worried about is that those margin improvements came at the expense of sales growth. Revenue is falling in nearly every segment as customers look elsewhere for value, a trend that's led to 3M stock underperforming the market for more than a decade.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the results and what investors should think about 3M's future.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 24, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 25, 2023.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

