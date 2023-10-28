Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Should You Buy Stocks Right Now? Here's What Warren Buffett Is Doing.

By Keith Speights – Oct 28, 2023 at 5:51AM

Key Points

  • Warren Buffett continues to buy stocks in the current environment but is highly selective.
  • He is selling stocks that don't merit his confidence or are no longer attractively valued.
  • The legendary investor is also building up a big cash stockpile.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Buffett isn't worried about the present market dynamics.

Uncertainty is in the air. The stock market has fallen. There's yet again conflict in the Middle East. Interest rates remain high. Inflation is still worrisome. A federal government shutdown could possibly be around the corner. 

Investors are understandably cautious and concerned. The wrong move could result in financial losses. Should you buy stocks right now? Here's what Warren Buffett is doing.

Warren Buffett.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Buy stocks, but be picky

Buffett made his massive fortune by investing in stocks. And he has continued to buy this year despite all of the turmoil. However, the Oracle of Omaha has been very selective about which stocks he has purchased for Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A -1.32%) (BRK.B -1.32%) portfolio.

First of all, Buffett has stayed within his circle of competence. He has only bought shares of companies for which he had a good understanding of their underlying businesses. It shouldn't be surprising whatsoever that Buffett's largest investment so far in 2023 is none other than Berkshire Hathaway itself. Berkshire spent $5.8 billion on stock buybacks in the first half of the year. 

As is his customary practice, Buffett has also only bought stocks with attractive valuations. For example, in the second quarter, he initiated a new position in D.R. Horton (DHI 0.05%), the largest homebuilder by volume in the U.S. D.R. Horton's forward earnings multiple is only 7.5x, according to YCharts -- roughly the same level as at the beginning of Q2.

But the legendary investor wouldn't have bought shares of D.R. Horton or any other company if he didn't feel good about their long-term business prospects. In D.R. Horton's case, Buffett probably liked its growth opportunities given the ongoing U.S. housing shortage.

Sell stocks when they don't merit a high level of confidence

Buffett once stated that his "favorite holding period is forever." However, a cursory examination of his trades in this year alone shows that he's willing to sell stocks after owning them for relatively short periods.

This statement, though, doesn't mean what many think it means. Here's the full quote: 

When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever. We are just the opposite of those who hurry to sell and book profits when companies perform well but who tenaciously hang on to businesses that disappoint. Peter Lynch aptly likens such behavior to cutting the flowers and watering the weeds.

Metaphorically pulling the weeds out by selling the stocks of businesses that aren't outstanding (or that no longer have an attractive valuation) is prudent, in Buffett's view. He has done just that in recent months, cutting Berkshire's stake in HP, as well as selling other stocks.

Build up a solid cash stockpile

Buffett has always been a believer in keeping some cash available to be able to capitalize on great buying opportunities. The less attractive stock valuations are, the more cash he'll accumulate to deploy when share prices come down.

What's Buffett doing these days? Building up a big cash stockpile. As of June 30, 2023, Berkshire's cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury bills totaled $141.9 billion.

By the way, the majority of that amount (nearly $122 billion) is socked away in Treasurys. That seems smart considering that U.S. Treasury bills are safe and currently offer attractive yields of well over 5%.

Be like Buffett?

Your risk tolerance and investing goals could be different from Buffett's. Therefore, it doesn't always make sense to invest exactly as he does.

However, I suspect that most investors would be well served by copying what he's doing in today's environment. Only buy stocks of outstanding businesses that you understand and that are attractively valued. Sell any stocks you're not confident about. Keep plenty of cash on the sidelines.

Buffett doesn't know what's going to happen with the economy or the stock market. No one does. Following in his footsteps with these moves, though, could enable you to successfully navigate whatever comes next.

Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and HP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
BRK.B
$331.71 (-1.32%) $-4.45
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
BRK.A
$503,375.05 (-1.32%) $-6,749.95
D.r. Horton Stock Quote
D.r. Horton
DHI
$101.70 (0.05%) $0.05

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Buffett12 TMF
Warren Buffett Has More Invested in This Than He Does in Bank of America, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Chevron Combined -- and It's Not Apple
 Buffett11 TMF (1)
You Can't Control Warren Buffett Stocks, but You Can Control What You Do About Them
 Buffett12 TMF
Warren Buffett Turns 93 Today: Here's His Best Investing Advice Ever
 23_08_15 A frustrated investor looking at a computer _MF Dload
Should You Care if Michael Burry Thinks the Market Is Going Down?
 Buffett22 TMF
Warren Buffett Is Sitting on a $147 Billion Pile of Cash -- Here's What He Is Definitely Not Doing With It

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services