Verizon's Stock Is Now Too Good to Pass Up

By Travis Hoium – Oct 28, 2023 at 7:15AM

Verizon's business is heading in the right direction, which should help the stock.

Verizon's (VZ -2.99%) period of worsening cash flow and investment in the 5G network is turning around, and the cash flow machine is starting to work in overdrive. Third-quarter 2023 results showed continued improvements across the board for the business, and the single-digit price-to-earnings multiple and dividend yield of over 7% now seem too good to pass up.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes over the results and covers why he's so bullish on the stock.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 24, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 25, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple, Verizon Communications, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

