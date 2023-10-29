Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2 Dow Jones Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

By George Budwell – Oct 29, 2023 at 6:30AM

Key Points

  • Dividend stocks haven't been top performers in 2023.
  • Over lengthy holding periods, though, high-quality dividend stocks tend to deliver above-average returns.
  • These two Dow Jones dividend stocks screen as top buys right now.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These two defensive dividend stocks sport compelling valuations and attractive yields.

Dividend stocks have not performed particularly well in 2023, and for good reason. With many financial institutions offering safer alternatives, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit, with annualized rates above 5%, there's been little reason for investors to stomach the volatility associated with equities. 

Completely ignoring dividend stocks probably isn't a smart idea for long-term investors, however. Dividend stocks have a long history of outperforming most other asset classes over holding periods of 20 years or longer. 

A roll of U.S. currency next to a sticky pad that reads dividends.

Image Source: Getty Images.

Which dividend stocks stand out as top buys for patient investors right now? Biotech heavyweight Amgen (AMGN -3.02%) and telecom stalwart Verizon Communications (VZ -2.99%) are two Dow Jones dividend stocks that scan as compelling buys right now. Here's a brief overview of each company, as well as its dividend program. 

Amgen: A value creation powerhouse

Amgen is a biotech pioneer that has been transforming human health since 1980. Based in California, the company launched its initial public offering (IPO) in 1983 and achieved its first major FDA approval in 1989 for Epogen, a breakthrough biologic for anemia. In 1991, Amgen added another milestone to its track record with the approval of Neupogen, a biologic that stimulates white blood cell production. 

These two groundbreaking products propelled Amgen's stock to phenomenal heights, rewarding early investors with extraordinary returns. To illustrate, a $1,000 investment in Amgen's IPO would be worth over $1 million today (assuming dividends were reinvested).

AMGN Total Return Level Chart

AMGN Total Return Level data by YCharts

In 2011, Amgen started paying a dividend to its shareholders. Since then, the company has raised its dividend at an impressive compound annual growth rate of 10%. Currently, Amgen offers a generous 3.16% yield and a sustainable payout ratio of 54.8%. 

Despite facing some hefty challenges from aging products, pricing pressures, and competition, Amgen's heavy emphasis on innovation in high-value areas like weight loss, immunology, cardiovascular care, and cancer, ought to keep it headed in the right direction. As a result, the company's dividend program appears to be a safe bet for the foreseeable future, making it a great addition to a portfolio geared toward income generation. 

Verizon Communications: A winner on quality

Formed in 2000 via a merger between Bell Atlantic and Vodafone AirTouch, Verizon has established itself as one of the largest wireless carriers in the United States. The company's core value driver is its superb network quality. 

Because of the capital-intensive nature of building out high-quality 4G and 5G networks across the nation, however, Verizon's shares haven't been a market-beating play for shareholders over its 23-year lifespan. While a $1,000 investment in the wireless carrier's IPO would be worth a little over $2,200 today, the same amount invested in an index fund tracking either the Dow Jones or the S&P 500 would be worth more than $4,200 right now. 

Nonetheless, Verizon stock is starting to look like a sneaky smart buy for a couple of reasons. First off, the company pays a blistering 7.95% dividend yield and its payout ratio of 52.7% is reasonable as well. Free cash flows have also improved in the second half of 2023, and analysts expect this favorable trend to pick up more momentum in 2024. Lastly, Verizon's shares are presently trading at a rock bottom 7.14 times projected earnings. 

Now, this wireless giant isn't a pillar of growth. In 2024, Wall Street only expects sales to rise by a paltry 1.5%. But its dirt cheap valuation, sky-high dividend yield, and improving free cash flows should buoy its stock price in 2024 and beyond.

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Amgen Stock Quote
Amgen
AMGN
$261.57 (-3.02%) $-8.14
Verizon Communications Stock Quote
Verizon Communications
VZ
$33.44 (-2.99%) $-1.03
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$32,417.59 (-1.12%) $-366.71

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Patient taking medicine.
Is This Dividend Stock a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Acquisition?
 A person delivering a presentation at a meeting.
Is Amgen Stock a Buy Now?
 Patient taking medicine.
2 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
 dividends
2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
 3-frowning-people-looking-at-a-laptop
Is This the Green Light Biotech Stocks Have Been Waiting For?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services