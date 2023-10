Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -1.32%) (BRK.B -1.32%) has one of the most impressive track records of any stock in history. However, with Berkshire's market cap exceeding $800 billion, is it still a good long-term investment for your portfolio?

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 26, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 26, 2023.