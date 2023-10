Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe recently took a look at Albemarle (ALB -5.23%) and said that its deal to acquire Liontown Resources (LINR.F) -- which has since been called off -- could make it a screaming buy. In this follow-up, they discuss what happened with that deal, and everything that's happened in the two weeks since that investors need to know before buying shares.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Oct. 30, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 31, 2023.