Did This $9 Billion Acquisition Make Realty Income a Risky High-Yield Dividend Stock?

Recently, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall took a look at whether Realty Income (O -6.20%) is a safe high-yield dividend stock. Barely a day later, the company announced a $9 billion acquisition that affects the thesis. In this follow-up video, Jason takes a closer look at the announced deal to acquire Spirit Realty Capital (SRC 7.85%), whether it's a good deal, and whether Realty Income is still safe.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Oct. 30, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 30, 2023.