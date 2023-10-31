Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Did This $9 Billion Acquisition Make Realty Income a Risky High-Yield Dividend Stock?

By Jason Hall – Oct 31, 2023 at 9:31AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

How much does this big buyout affect the company as an investment?

Recently, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall took a look at whether Realty Income (O -6.20%) is a safe high-yield dividend stock. Barely a day later, the company announced a $9 billion acquisition that affects the thesis. In this follow-up video, Jason takes a closer look at the announced deal to acquire Spirit Realty Capital (SRC 7.85%), whether it's a good deal, and whether Realty Income is still safe. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Oct. 30, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 30, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

Realty Income Stock Quote
Realty Income
O
$45.71 (-6.20%) $-3.02
Spirit Realty Capital Stock Quote
Spirit Realty Capital
SRC
$34.89 (7.85%) $2.54

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

People shaking hands in an office setting.
This Phenomenal Dividend Stock's $9.3 Billion Acquisition Looks Like a Brilliant Move
 hugging money peace of mind sleep at night financial security
Down 34%, Is Realty Income a Safe Stock for High-Yield-Dividend Investors?
 23_09_25 A tortoise statue placed on top of a stock chart _MF Dload
New to REITs? Here's Why I Would Buy Realty Income Stock First.
 Dividend growth hundred dollar bills arrow up
Prediction: These 3 Magnificent Dividend Growth Stocks Will Make Investors Richer by 2030
 A dollar sign in a cyberspace environment.
2 Stocks Down 37% and 89% to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services