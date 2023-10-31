Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Ardelyx Stock Soared Today

By Steve Symington – Oct 31, 2023 at 5:09PM

Key Points

  • Ardelyx delivered a surprise profit thanks to strong sales of Ibsrela, its first FDA-approved product.
  • The company has also commenced the launch of Xphozah, which only just received FDA approval two weeks ago, with product expected in channel early next month.
  • Ardelyx raised its full-year outlook for Ibsrela sales in the meantime.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Ardelyx delivered a strong quarter thanks to solid demand for its first FDA-approved product. Here's what investors need to know.

Shares of Ardelyx (ARDX 9.12%) were up 9.5% as of 3:47 p.m. after the biotech company announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results.

Ardelyx's quarterly revenue skyrocketed to $56.4 million from just under $5 million in the same year-ago period. That translated to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income of $6.6 million, or $0.03 per share, swinging from a loss of $0.14 per share in last year's Q3. Analysts, on average, were expecting a loss of $0.10 per share.

Ibsrela leads the way

Licensing revenue comprised just over $32 million of Ardelyx's top line, while product sales arrived at $22.3 million, with the latter comprised entirely of sales from Ardelyx's first commercialized product, Ibsrela, a novel treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). Ibsrela sales were also up 22% sequentially from last quarter, reflecting what management described as "a persistent growth pattern" for the drug. Product-supply revenue comprised the remainder of Adelyx's total at $2.1 million. 

In addition, Ardelyx has commenced the commercial launch of chronic kidney disease drug Xphozah, which only just received FDA approval on Oct. 17, 2023.

What's next for Ardelyx stock?

Assuming all goes as planned, Ardelyx expects to have product in channel for the launch of Xphozah in early November.

In the meantime, given its ongoing steady-growth trajectory and strong demand from new and repeat prescription writers, Ardelyx raised its full-year 2023 U.S. net-product revenue guidance for Ibsrela to between $76 million and $78 million -- up from previous guidance for between $72 million and $77 million.

In the end, this was a solid beat-and-raise performance from Ardelyx, with strong demand for its first FDA-approved product supplemented with excitement for the fresh launch of another. If the market reception for Xphozah is as positive as it's been for Ibsrela so far, today's gains could be just the beginning for this leading biopharma stock

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Ardelyx Stock Quote
Ardelyx
ARDX
$3.95 (9.12%) $0.33

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

retired man undergoing chemotherapy cancer health sick
Why Ardelyx Stock Popped Today
 adaptimmune
Why Shares of Ardelyx Were Down Wednesday
 biotech-laboratory-at-work-getty
2 Biotech Stocks That Can Rocket Higher in 2023, According to Wall Street
 kidneys
Why Ardelyx Stock Is Getting Crushed Today
 FDA blocks
Why Ardelyx Stock Is Sinking Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services