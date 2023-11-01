Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Roblox Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

By Leo Sun – Nov 1, 2023 at 10:00AM

Key Points

  • Roblox remains a divisive stock for the bulls and bears.
  • Its bookings growth is accelerating again as it gains more daily active users, but it lacks a meaningful path toward profitability.
  • Its high valuation, high leverage, and widening losses could drive away the bulls.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Does the creator-driven gaming platform still have a bright future?

Roblox (RBLX -0.69%) dazzled the bulls when it went public via a direct listing on March 10, 2021. The gaming platform developer's shares opened at $64.50 and more than doubled to their all-time high of $134.72 on Nov. 19, 2021.

But today, Roblox trades at about $30. The bulls retreated as its bookings growth cooled off, its losses widened, and its leverage rose. Rising rates also compressed its valuations. So, should investors buy, sell, or hold Roblox today?

Nike's "Nikeland" experience on Roblox.

Image source: Roblox.

The key facts about Roblox

Roblox's gaming platform enables its users to create simple block-based games without any coding knowledge. They can then share those games with other users and monetize them to earn an in-game currency called Robux. That simple approach made it a popular gaming and social platform for tween users.

Roblox's growth accelerated throughout the pandemic as more students stayed at home and spent more time on their computers. That's why its bookings, which reflect its underlying sales of Robux, surged 171% in 2020.

However, that growth spurt set Roblox up for tough year-over-year comparisons as the pandemic ended. As a result, its bookings only grew 45% in 2021 and 5% in 2022.

But over the past year, Roblox's year-over-year growth in bookings, daily active users (DAUs), and total hours engaged accelerated again. The growth of those three core metrics offset its slower growth in average bookings per DAU (ABPDAU), which remained sluggish as it gained more DAUs in lower-revenue overseas markets to offset its slower growth in higher-revenue DAUs across the U.S. and Canada. That slowdown was exacerbated by a growing mix of older users who were more difficult to monetize than its younger users.

Metric

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

DAU Growth (YOY)

21%

24%

19%

22%

25%

Hours Engaged Growth (YOY)

16%

20%

18%

23%

24%

ABPDAU Growth (YOY)

(21%)

(11%)

(2%)

0%

(3%)

Bookings Growth (YOY)

(4%)

10%

17%

23%

22%

Data source: Roblox. YOY = Year-over-year.

Analysts expect Roblox's bookings to grow 19% in 2023 and 15% in 2024, but it's expected to remain unprofitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis for the foreseeable future.

The reasons to buy or hold Roblox

The bulls still love Roblox because it established a first-mover's advantage in its niche market, it ended its latest quarter with 65.5 million DAUs, and it still doesn't face any meaningful competitors.

Roblox's business model is self-sufficient because it's a creator-driven platform like Alphabet's YouTube. So, as long as it keeps gaining new DAUs who are playing, producing, and monetizing new games, it can keep expanding. Over the long run, economies of scale could kick in and finally boost its profits.

As for Roblox's overseas and older users, it can monetize them more aggressively as they become more tightly tethered to its ecosystem. It could accomplish that by selling more integrated metaverse ads directly in its Roblox games or leveraging its new voice recognition and face-tracking features to make it easier to communicate with other users and turn Roblox's entire ecosystem into a more cohesive social networking platform.

Roblox's bookings are also still growing at a faster rate than its developer exchange fees -- the real-world currencies it pays developers when they trade in their Robux -- so it isn't being overwhelmed by its highest expenses yet. The company still isn't profitable on a GAAP basis yet, but its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) have stayed positive since 2021. All of these strengths suggest Roblox could keep growing.

The reasons to sell Roblox

The bears will argue that growth masks some serious financial problems. Roblox ended its latest quarter with over $1 billion in long-term debt, which gives it a jaw-dropping debt-to-equity ratio of 33 and just $520 million in cash and equivalents. Analysts expect its GAAP net loss to widen from $924 million in 2022 to $1.1 billion in 2023 -- and for the company to continue losing at least $1 billion annually in 2024 and 2025.

That high leverage and red ink will make Roblox an unappealing stock to own as long as interest rates stay elevated. Roblox's developer exchange fees might be stable, but its other big expenses -- including its cloud infrastructure fees and the development of new safety features for its younger users -- will prevent it from breaking even.

Roblox's stock also isn't a screaming bargain at five times next year's sales and 39 times its adjusted EBITDA. Unity, which develops a more advanced game engine for professional developers, trades at just four times next year's sales and 17 times its adjusted EBITDA. That higher valuation could limit Roblox's near-term gains.

Which argument makes more sense?

Roblox might keep growing for the foreseeable future, but I wouldn't touch the stock until it narrows its net losses, reduces its leverage, and consistently grows its ABPDAU again. If the company can't confidently check those three boxes, it will likely struggle to attract the bulls' attention in this unforgiving market for fallen growth stocks.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Leo Sun has positions in Alphabet and Unity Software. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Roblox, and Unity Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

gamer girl set up video games metaverse
Is It Time to Buy the Dip on Roblox Stock for Long-Term Gains?
 Picking up gold nuggets from the dirt
2 Stocks Down 77% and 86% to Buy Right Now
 smiling person with phone
Where Will Roblox Stock Be in 3 Years?
 investor buying selling stock trading app
2 Growth Stocks Down 70% to 83% That Are Screaming Buys
 Getty Images gamer girl set up video games metaverse
Generative AI Could Be a Game Changer for This Metaverse Stock Cathie Wood Is Buying Up

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
459%
 
S&P 500 Returns
121%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/01/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services