Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Tesla Stock Drove Into a Ditch in October

By Lou Whiteman – Nov 1, 2023 at 4:09PM

Key Points

  • Tesla posted solid results for the third quarter, but CEO Elon Musk sounded a cautious tone on the post-earnings call.
  • The company is facing economic and engineering headwinds that are eating into margins.
  • Musk still sees great potential for the business, but it could take time for that potential to be realized.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The EV giant sees an uphill climb from here.

Electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla (TSLA 2.44%) posted another quarter of impressive growth, but investors were more focused on CEO Elon Musk's efforts to temper expectations about what is to come. Shares of Tesla fell 19.7% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors digested the numbers and tried to make sense of this much-debated company.

Tesla's growth came at a steep price during the last quarter

Tesla has established itself as a world leader in the production of electric vehicles, and that trend continued in the third quarter. In mid-October, Tesla announced revenue up 9% year over year and deliveries up 27%.

But gross margin fell to 17.9% from 25.1%, and net income was down 44% to $1.8 billion due to higher costs related to factory upgrades and pricing discounts. CEO Musk warned that further discounting could be required as Tesla deals with competitive pressures and tries to sell into a more skittish economy.

Musk also admitted the much-anticipated Cybertruck has been harder to produce than he had anticipated and said Tesla has its work cut out to reach a production volume that would allow the truck to be cash flow positive at a price consumers can afford.

The CEO warned it could take more than a year for the Cybertruck to contribute meaningfully to Tesla's cash flows.

Is Tesla stock a buy after it struggled in October?

Tesla is facing headwinds, but the company has $26 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet to help it weather whatever the next few quarters will bring. The company also continues to forecast significant growth, reiterating its target to produce 1.8 million vehicles in 2023 compared to 1.37 million vehicles last year.

The company also continues to invest in areas that include energy storage, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence (AI). Musk said on the post-earnings call he believes AI "has the potential to make Tesla the most valuable company in the world by far."

If Musk and Tesla can continue to execute, there's no telling what the company can become. But given the near-term issues the company currently faces, investors intrigued by the opportunity will likely need to exercise a considerable amount of patience and potentially deal with significant volatility from here.

Investors who believe in the potential should keep their seatbelts fastened and their hands on the wheel as Musk and Tesla navigate the challenges that the current operating environment creates.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1394347618
Tesla Stock Is Up 67% in 2023. Here's Why That's Not So Impressive.
 Tesla Model 3
3 Reasons I'd Stay Far Away From Tesla Stock Right Now
 0x0-Model3_07
Tesla's True Cost of Ownership Revealed: Disasterous News for EVs
 raining dividends free cash money windfall
1 Extraordinary Growth Stock to Buy at a Discount
 TSLA_Sankey_Q32023
Up 70% This Year, Here's Why It's Still an Excellent Time to Buy Tesla Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
459%
 
S&P 500 Returns
121%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/01/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services