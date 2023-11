In a brutal day for investors, shares of Confluent (CFLT -44.58%) are crashing 45% after earnings. The reason? Weak-ish guidance for 2024. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down what's going on, and then takes a deeper dive into the results. His take: This huge sell-off looks more like a buying opportunity.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Nov. 2, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 2, 2023.