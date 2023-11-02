Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why KBR Stock Is Down Big Today

By Lou Whiteman – Nov 2, 2023 at 1:21PM

Key Points

  • KBR's third-quarter results were in line with expectations, but the guidance caught Wall Street off guard.
  • The company is set up well to grow in 2024, but momentum investors are not inclined to sit around and wait.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Guidance suggested some potential downside relative to estimates.

Government engineering and services vendor KBR (KBR -13.90%) delivered on expectations in its most recent quarter, but its outlook for what is to come appears to be underwhelming investors. Shares of KBR are down more than 13% as of noon ET Thursday after the company stood pat on its guidance for the year.

Results were fine, but investors were hoping for great

KBR has its roots in energy construction, but the modern company provides engineering and IT solutions for government and corporate customers. It earned $0.75 per share in the third quarter on revenue of $1.77 billion, largely in line with Wall Street expectations for $0.74 per share in earnings on sales of $1.8 billion.

The company grew organic revenue by 9% year over year, primarily thanks to new and bolt-on contracts from its government solutions unit. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $186 million, up 9% year over year, a margin of about 11%.

But investors are likely more focused on the guidance. KBR backed its guidance for full-year earnings of between $2.76 and $2.96 per share on revenue of between $6.9 billion and $7.1 billion. At the midpoint, that implies some downside risk to the $2.91 per share on revenue of $7.04 billion consensus estimate.

The company's book-to-bill, a measure of new business coming in compared to what was billed out, was a modest 1.1 times for the quarter. Its sustainable technology unit did slightly better at 1.3 times billings, fueled by awards related to hydrogen processing and other energy projects.

Is KBR stock a buy after its post-earnings plunge?

KBR has been viewed by defense investors as a government services growth story, with the shares up about 180% over the past three years heading into earnings. There was nothing in the quarter to suggest that the company, or the thesis, is in trouble, but the guidance is likely causing a rethink among investors who are focused on momentum.

For long-term holders, there is still a lot to like about KBR. The company is in the early stages of implementing some key programs, laying the foundation for strong growth in 2024.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
KBR Inc (KBR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
KBR Inc (KBR) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 rocket launch getty
Why Shares of KBR Are Soaring Today
 featured-transcript-logo
KBR (KBR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
KBR (KBR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
466%
 
S&P 500 Returns
120%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/02/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services