Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Roku Stock Blasted Nearly 9% Higher on Friday

By Eric Volkman – Nov 3, 2023 at 6:19PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company continues to bask in the glow of its third-quarter performance.

A pair of analyst price-target increases capped a winning week for the shares of Roku (ROKU 8.58%) on Friday when the streaming video platform gained 9% in reaction to those moves. By contrast, the S&P 500 index could only muster a 0.9% improvement.

Double price-target hikes

The two prognosticators behind the Roku raises were Truist Securities' Matthew Thornton and Citigroup's Jason Bazinet. Thornton upped his price target to $75 per share from $70, and Bazinet added $2 to his for a new level of $80. Both maintained their equivalents of hold recommendations.

In explaining his move, Thornton provided four main reasons. Among these is his belief that the quarter was "well ahead across the board" for Roku's business. He was also encouraged that the company's fourth-quarter guidance tracks or exceeds his current estimates, and that it is making some progress on cost efficiencies while focusing more on free cash flow.

Although the twin raises rest on a foundation of hold recommendations, they are nevertheless encouraging because they are the latest in a series. Since Roku published those third-quarter figures after market hours on Wednesday, a clutch of analysts have been quick to increase their price targets on the stock.

Accelerating growth

That wasn't particularly surprising. While Roku missed the average analyst estimate for profitability by a wide margin, it did convincingly top expectations for revenue. And top-line growth of 20% year over year was significantly better than the second-quarter improvement of 11%. The former was fueled by what CEO Anthony Wood described as a solid recovery in video ads; this portends very well for the company.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

streaming-media-living-room
Why Roku Stock Skyrocketed 38% This Week
 family watching tv with child
Here's Why Roku Stock Skyrocketed Today
 GettyImages-1182647840
Plot Twist: Roku Stock Turns the Corner
 GettyImages-1167992498
Trick or Treat: Roku Stock
 left hand holding remote watching streaming TV
Is This the Biggest Bear Case for Roku Stock?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
476%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/03/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services