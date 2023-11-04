Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

This Dividend Growth Stock Has a Problem the Market Is Missing Right Now

By Reuben Gregg Brewer – Nov 4, 2023 at 6:06AM

Key Points

  • Fastenal's third-quarter earnings led to a 7.5% stock price advance on the day of the release.
  • While Wall Street was clearly pleased with the industrial company's results, there are key trouble signs to watch.
  • Overall, Fastenal's sales numbers are still trending in the wrong direction. 

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Fastenal stock rose sharply when it reported third-quarter earnings, but there's still a lot of bad news in the mix.

One of the nice things about Wall Street is that you can very quickly and directly get a read on what investors think about things by simply watching stock prices. So when Fastenal's (FAST -0.10%) stock rose 7.5% after the company reported third-quarter earnings, it was clear to see that Wall Street liked what it read. The problem is that, sometimes, investors as a group focus on the wrong things. Here's the bad news that investors may be missing at Fastenal today.

Fastenal sells directly into the industrial engine

It is important to understand what Fastenal does. For starters, it is an industrial company, so it sells to other companies, not directly to consumers. Second, it sells fasteners and tools that are, basically, consumable items that are vital to manufacturers's operations.

A road sign that reads Volatility Ahead.

Image source: Getty Images.

Fastenal works to integrate itself into its customers' supply chains. That includes an increasing focus on being onsite at customer facilities. It also involved the company taking on extra inventory during the coronavirus pandemic's height, so its customers could be sure that they would have what they needed to stay up and running. Fastenal's business approach has historically produced very strong results, but as its industrial customers' businesses ebb and flow along with economic activity, so, too, does Fastenal's business.

To Fastenal's credit, it has long navigated cyclical swings in its business with relative ease. That shows up most notably in the 24 consecutive annual dividend increases the company has under its belt. It's helped along by a rock-solid balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.075 times. That's incredibly low, considering that the company covers its trailing interest expenses by a huge 127 times.

The bad news that investors aren't looking at closely enough

But that strong financial foundation actually brings us back to the troubles that are showing up in the business today. The company is, basically, ensuring it can withstand economic downturns and full-out recessions while still managing to reward investors with dividend increases. What exactly does an economic downturn look like here? Falling sales numbers.

This is where things get troubling. In Q3, the company's overall daily sales rate came in at 4%. That's a positive figure, which is good. Positive metrics here mean that sales increased year over year while a negative figure would represent a year over year decline. But the quarter's daily sales rate was down from 5.9% in the second quarter and 16% in the year-ago period. To be fair, the coronavirus pandemic created some strange trends, so the year-ago period probably isn't the best comparison point. But the trend is very clear -- the daily sales rate has been falling for six quarters. That's a bad sign, suggesting things are getting worse, not better, and the big hit is coming from volume declines.

Looking under that top level figure, examining end markets, heavy manufacturing sales (about 43% of the top line) grew 9%, but have been in a downtrend for well over a year. Sales to other manufacturers (31%) grew just 2.5% and have also been in a broad downtrend. And all other sales (the remainder of the top line) fell 1.3%. While that was an improvement from the last quarter, it is still a negative number, so sales in this segment of the business are effectively shrinking. Once again, the big takeaway is that the sales trends, driven by weakening demand, across Fastenal's main end markets are negative.

Looking at the breakdown by product type, sales of fasteners (about a third of revenues) fell 2%, continuing a multi-quarter downtrend. Safety supplies (21%) rose 9.2% but have treaded an uneven path since the pandemic, which isn't exactly shocking. All other products (the remainder) saw sales increase 6.8%, but again, that was a continuation of a slowing trend. Once again, the trends are largely negative.

Basically, there's no clear sign of strength in the business when you start to examine the details. That suggests that Wall Street could be pricing in a lot of good news here that may not actually exist.

A great company, but maybe not a great investment

None of this is meant to disparage Fastenal as a business. It is an exceptionally well-run company, but it is still a cyclical company. There's no way to know when the next big economic slowdown will arrive, but so far it looks like Fastenal's business is, indeed, slowing down. That makes it kind of hard to justify the post-earnings excitement here.

Notably, the price-to-sales and price-to-book value ratios are above their five-year averages, while the price-to-earnings ratio is basically in line with its longer-term average. That seems like way too positive a view of a cyclical business that's seeing a business slowdown.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Delta vs Benchmark (Sequential Growth in Daily Sales Rate)
Here's What This Leading Industrial Company Just Said About the Economy
 infrastructureconstruction
Why Fastenal Shares Popped Thursday
 23_08_15 A frustrated investor looking at a computer _MF Dload
Is Fastenal's Business Sending Warning Signs to Investors? 3 Things to Watch
 22_01_17 Three people in an informal meeting in an office _GettyImages-628505836
Here's How This Dividend Growth Machine Puts Customers First
 22_01_24 A stamp with dividends on it _GettyImages-1249993252
Here's Why Fastenal Is a No-Brainer Dividend Growth Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
476%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/04/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services