Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why the Light Grew Dim for SunPower Stock Today

By Eric Volkman – Nov 6, 2023 at 5:51PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Market professionals tracking the company continued to get more bearish on its future.

As the trading week kicked off on Monday, the market wasn't feeling the power of SunPower (SPWR -6.13%) stock. Shares of the solar company fell by more than 6%, due in no small part to a continuing series of analyst price target cuts. Investors would have been better off putting their money in blue chips that day, as the S&P 500 index ended in positive territory with a 0.2% gain.

The analyst price target cuts just keep coming for SunPower

November has been unkind to SunPower stockholders. The month started with the solar company posting a double miss on its third-quarter earnings. Following that, analysts reacted in the way they often do when a stock doesn't hit its numbers -- they lowered their price targets.

On Monday, yet another prognosticator joined the ranks of the cutters.

Truist Financial's Truist Securities, in the person of Bronson Fleig, cut its fair value estimation to $5 per share from the preceding $6. Fleig isn't ready to fully abandon SunPower entirely, though; he maintained his hold recommendation on the shares.

Joining a large crowd

In reducing his price target, the Truist pundit joins peers at such prominent institutions as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and UBS, all of which made similar moves following the third-quarter earnings publication.

It isn't only the trailing double miss that has both investors and analysts concerned. SunPower significantly lowered its fourth-quarter guidance for adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). That's perhaps an understatement, as the company's new forecast is for a loss of $25 million to $35 million, against the previous projection of a $55 million to $75 million profit.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Truist Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Fitbit_Versa_InBoxSE
5 Top Stocks Under $10
 GettyImages-639935498
What Happened in the Stock Market Today
 BWLD wings
Why Buffalo Wild Wings, SunPower, and Camping World Holdings Jumped Today
 LB Victorias Secret
Why L Brands, SunPower, and Yum! Brands Jumped Today
 Checking Receipt at Store
Roundtable: I'm Excited About This 1 Top Stock in Particular

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/06/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services