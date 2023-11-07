Disney Stock: More Than the Sum of Its Parts

Disney (DIS -1.23%) hasn't done a lot right over the past couple of years as far as the market is concerned. Streaming losses are mounting, cable profits are drying up, and debt has become a huge concern. But the company is now so cheap that it may undervalue the assets Disney holds.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes through Disney's best assets and why they may be worth more than the valuation now put on Disney by the stock market.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 3, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 4, 2023.