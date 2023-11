Solar energy stocks have been decimated in 2023 after investors got word that installations are down, costs are up, and profits are evaporating across the industry. Not every company was hurt evenly, but all companies are affected.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the industry's current trends, where there's opportunity, and where a recovery may not happen for years.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices as of Nov. 3, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 5, 2023.