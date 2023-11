Airbnb (ABNB 2.46%) reported earnings last week that showed just how powerful this cash-generating business is. Not only was revenue up, but the company's cash flow margin is nearly 50% and the company continues to carry nearly $20 billion in cash and deposits that collect interest.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers why this is a great cash flow stock to buy and hold long-term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices as of Nov. 3, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 5, 2023.