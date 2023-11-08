Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Lucid Stock Is Tanking Today

By James Brumley – Nov 8, 2023 at 2:37PM

Key Points

  • Lucid's vehicle production in 2023 could be as much as 20% lower than previous estimates.
  • The lowered output guidance comes at a time when the entire EV industry is running into a headwind.
  • Wednesday's big dip, however, may also be a buying opportunity for a select sort of investor.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The electric vehicle company won't be making as many cars this year as it once thought it would. It may not need them anyway.

Wednesday's proving a tough day for most electric vehicle (EV) stocks. Lucid Group (LCID -8.27%) is no exception. Shares of the luxury EV maker are down 9.9% as of 1:39 p.m. ET following Tuesday's post-close release of its third-quarter numbers and disappointing fourth-quarter production guidance.

The worst possible time for Lucid to raise a red flag

The good news is, Lucid lost less money last quarter than analysts has been anticipating. The consensus called for a per-share loss of $0.36, but the company only lost $0.28 per share. The bad news is, revenue of $137.8 million was not only down year over year, but also fell short of analysts' estimates of $185.1 million.

The bulk of Wednesday's big blow, however, is arguably provided by the company's production outlook for the quarter now underway. Lucid now expects to only manufacture between 8,000 and 8,500 automobiles in 2023 versus a previous expectation of more than 10,000. It built 1,550 cars last quarter, delivering 1,457 of them. Although deliveries improved from the second quarter's pace of 1,404, production slipped from Q2's pace of 2,173 EVs. The company made and delivered 2,314 and 1,406 cars, respectively, during the first quarter of 2023.

Lucid's diminished production largely stems from changes to its manufacturing operation in Arizona as well as efforts to build as many of its Lucid Air electric vehicles as previously promised. Even so, the lowered production outlook comes at a time when EV stocks are proving particularly vulnerable to industrywide woes.

In short, demand for electric vehicles is slowing down. Tesla's string of price cuts this year hasn't seemed to meaningfully reignite demand. Ford Motor Company is delaying $12 billion worth of investments in its EV business, sensing it won't bear enough fruit soon enough. General Motors is postponing its plans to begin manufacturing all-electric trucks in Michigan next year.

It seems the world isn't quite as ready to embrace electric vehicles as much as it was expected to just a few years back.

While this dynamic doesn't directly mean Lucid won't find buyers for its higher-end EVs, it does leave investors suspicious of any development that could potentially point to trouble. Lucid's lowered production guidance is such a development.

Worth a shot for risk-tolerant investors

Shares of any pre-profit company like Lucid are tough to own. That's especially true when the company in question is in a young, fluctuating industry like electric vehicles. Such stocks are inherently speculative at this point of their underlying company's existence, making them unsuitable holdings for many portfolios.

If you can stomach such risk, however, today's big sell-off might be an opportunity for risk-tolerant investors to take a swing on Lucid stock. Although most analysts only rate it as a hold, their current consensus price target of $5.98 is more than 50% above the stock's present price.

Just be sure you're ready for continued volatility if you're going to take that shot.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

lucid
Why Lucid Group Stock Lost 26% in October
 volatility ahead risk riskiness risky
Why Lucid Stock Plunged to All-Time Lows This Week
 A stressed person looking at a falling stock price chart on a computer screen.
Why Lucid Stock Sank to 52-Week Lows Today
 lucid-air-deliveryproductionline
Why Lucid Stock Hit an All-Time Low Today
 lucid
Why Lucid Group Stock Was Slipping Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
491%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/08/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services