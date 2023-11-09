Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Where Will Palantir Technologies Stock Be in 1 Year?

By Harsh Chauhan – Nov 9, 2023 at 8:15AM

Key Points

  • Palantir Technologies stock shot up remarkably following the company's latest quarterly report.
  • The company is gaining traction in AI software, and this could help accelerate its sales growth.
  • While the stock looks richly valued, long-term investors may find it a good growth opportunity.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Should Palantir investors continue to hold the stock in anticipation of more upside over the next year?

Palantir Technologies (PLTR -1.65%) stock was in raging form on the market Nov. 2 following the release of its third-quarter results -- and as it became clear that the company's growth is set to accelerate thanks to a new catalyst that has significantly expanded its revenue opportunity.

Shares of the company, which is known for providing software solutions and data analytics services to government agencies and commercial customers, shot up 19% in a single session. Let's see why that was the case and check if Palantir stock -- which has already gained a whopping 194% in 2023 -- can sustain this terrific momentum over the next year.

Palantir's solid growth is here to stay

Palantir's Q3 revenue increased 17% year over year to $558 million. The company's adjusted earnings grew at a faster pace, up from $0.01 per share in the year-ago period to $0.07 per share last quarter. The numbers were slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectation of $0.06 per share in earnings on $556 million in revenue.

The guidance was also ahead of expectations. Palantir expects its fourth-quarter revenue to land at $601 million at the midpoint, which would be a jump of 18% from the prior-year period. This points toward a slight acceleration in Palantir's growth in the current quarter, which also explains why the company has raised its full-year guidance. It now expects full-year revenue to land at $2.22 billion, which would be a slight improvement over the earlier forecast of $2.21 billion.

Palantir's updated guidance indicates that its revenue is on track to increase 16% in 2023. However, there is a good chance it could deliver faster growth thanks to fast-growing adoption of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which is positively impacting the company's commercial business.

Palantir points out that its commercial revenue grew 23% year over year last quarter to $251 million, with U.S.-specific commercial revenue increasing at a faster pace of 33%. What's more, Palantir saw a terrific sequential jump of 65% in the number of commercial deals it closed last quarter. Also, its total customer count increased 34% from the prior-year period, suggesting that the demand for the company's offerings remains strong.

AI seems to have played a key role in driving the impressive growth in these metrics, as evident on the latest earnings conference call with management noting that Palantir "almost tripled the number of AIP users last quarter and nearly 300 distinct organizations have used AIP since our launch just five months ago."

Palantir is now looking to build upon this momentum as it plans to carry out AIP boot camps for more than 140 organizations this month to help them integrate AI into their operations. The company plans to help these organizations understand how AI could be deployed in critical operations of their businesses and then train and onboard users who could execute the application of this technology. Palantir claims that such a boot camp enables organizations to deploy AI within five days or less.

Such moves can help Palantir drive growth in customer spending. Palantir witnessed a 13% year-over-year jump in average trailing-12-month revenue by its top 20 customers last quarter to $54 million, and new solutions related to AI could accelerate this figure. All this explains why Palantir is anticipated to grow at a faster pace going forward, which should lead to solid stock upside as well.

PLTR Revenue Estimates for Next Fiscal Year Chart

PLTR Revenue Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts.

How much upside can investors expect?

Palantir Technologies stock is trading at almost 20 times sales following its terrific surge in 2023. Its forward earnings multiple of 69 is also on the expensive side. However, it is worth noting that the top line has increased at a faster pace than the sales multiple over the past three years, indicating that the company has been able to justify its expensive valuation.

PLTR PS Ratio Chart

PLTR PS Ratio data by YCharts.

So, if Palantir's sales growth accelerates over the next year to $2.63 billion and it continues to maintain its current price-to-sales ratio, its market capitalization could jump to $52 billion. That points toward a 30% jump from current levels. However, don't be surprised to see this AI stock delivering stronger gains as its revenue growth has been exceeding expectations, and the same could happen over the next year as well. That's why growth-oriented investors may want to consider Palantir's stock now.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Analyst_studying_stock_charts
Investing $500 in These 2 Top Growth Stocks Would Be a Brilliant Move
 employee looks up information while working at factory
Investors Might Be Overlooking 1 Crucial Factor That Could Bring Massive Gains to Palantir Stock
 Artificial intelligence 13
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Is Selling Tesla and Nvidia, and Buying 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks
 Screenshot 2023-11-03 160622
Is This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock About to Join Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon in the S&P 500?
 A closeup of a person reviewing graphs across multiple large computer monitors
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent AI Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Forever

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
493%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/09/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services