Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

1 Growth Stock Down 7% to Buy Right Now

By Dani Cook – Nov 10, 2023 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • Apple shares tumbled in recent months after repeated declines in its product sales.
  • Marketwide headwinds have meant steep reductions in consumer spending.
  • However, the company has been propped up by a booming services business and has much to gain once economic challenges improve.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Apple has hit some roadblocks this year, but I wouldn't bet against its business flourishing over the long term.

Apple's (AAPL -0.26%) stock has dipped about 7% since August, having posted four consecutive quarters of revenue declines. Investors have grown concerned amid dwindling product sales, which account for more than 70% of the company's revenue. Apple is being challenged by macroeconomic headwinds, which triggered reductions in consumer spending across the tech market.

The iPhone manufacturer posted fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov. 2, revealing net sales decreased by 3% year over year. Revenue fell in Apple's four product categories, with services reporting the only growth during the 12 months.

Apple has retained leading market share in multiple product categories despite recent hurdles. Meanwhile, its services business has continued to flourish, with the company still managing to hit over $99 billion in free cash flow. Alongside ventures into high-growth markets such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality, Apple remains an attractive long-term investment.

Here's why buying the dip in this growth stock stock is a good idea right now.

Services on a path to overtake iPhone revenue

Apple's services segment includes income from the App Store and subscription-based platforms such as Apple TV+, Music, iCloud, and more. The digital business has become a particularly lucrative area for the company over the years and is now its second-highest earning segment after the iPhone.

Services regularly hit profit margins above 70%, significantly higher than products' profit margins of 36%. Meanwhile, the segment is rapidly expanding and could eventually overtake the iPhone as Apple's most valuable division.

Services posted revenue growth of 9% in 2023, with iPhone sales dipping 2% year over year. The difference follows a similar trend from the year before when services posted double the revenue growth of Apple's smartphone segment.

Digital services have propped up Apple's business during recent challenges and proved less vulnerable to macroeconomic factors than products. The growth trajectory of services is positive as it will allow Apple to rely less on product sales over the long term, especially when economic headwinds arise.

Moreover, one of Apple's biggest hurdles over the last year has been a decrease in customers upgrading their devices as inflation has spiked. However, services allow the company to keep profiting from old products as users continue to buy apps and subscribe to its various platforms.

Apple has faced repeated declines this year. However, it appears to be playing the long game by expanding its services business and investing in alternative digital markets like artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple remains the favorite among consumers

Apple's dominance in consumer tech has seen it achieve leading market shares in most of its product categories. The company's priority on quality, user-friendly design language, and an interconnected ecosystem have paved the way for nearly unrivaled brand loyalty from consumers. The public's preference for Apple's offerings has been especially prevalent during a recent economic downturn.

According to Counterpoint Research, U.S. smartphone shipments decreased by 19% year over year in the third quarter of 2023. The declines sent Samsung and Alphabet sales plunging 26% and 37%, respectively. However, Apple's smartphone shipments fell a more moderate 11%, allowing it to retain its 55% market share.

AAPL Chart

Data by YCharts.

The popularity of Apple's products has saved it from the worst market declines, suggesting its command of the market remains an attractive reason to invest in its stock. The chart above shows how, despite recent hurdles, Apple delivered more stock growth over the last five years than any other company in what's considered the "Big Five" of tech.

In the same period, Apple's annual revenue rose 47% and operating income close to 80%. The company isn't out of the woods yet and could continue to see product revenue decline into the start of 2024. However, its dominance in consumer tech means it could profit significantly once economic challenges subside. Meanwhile, its booming services business is on a lucrative growth track.

While Apple's stock dip has been unfortunate for current investors, it has also lowered the price for new ones. The company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio currently sits at 29, significantly lower than the same metric for competitors Amazon or Microsoft. As a result, Apple shares offer more value than both of these tech giants, thanks to its recent dip.

Apple remains a powerful figure in tech, and I wouldn't bet against its long-term future. Right now is an excellent time to consider investing in its stock.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Dani Cook has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

A person looking at graphs and charts on a futuristic see-through interface
The S&P 500 Just Had Its Best Week of 2023. 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Before the Stock Market Rallies Further.
 Buffett5 TMF
Nearly Half of Warren Buffett's $6.1 Billion in Annual Dividends Comes From These 3 Stocks
 GettyImages-1326045436
Apple's Annual Buybacks Hit a 3-Year Low. Should Investors Be Concerned?
 a person on a laptop (7)
Should Investors Buy Apple Stock on the Dip?
 110323-apple-revenue-gross-profit
3 Reasons I'm Not Too Worried About Apple's So-So Guidance

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
493%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/10/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services