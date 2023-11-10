Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Plug Power Stock Got Destroyed on Friday

By Rich Smith – Nov 10, 2023 at 12:52PM

Key Points

  • Plug Power missed on both the top and bottom lines last night.
  • Sales grew more slowly than hoped, and expenses rose more steeply.
  • Cash continues to burn, and Plug may be running out of money.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Plug Power may not be able to survive as a going concern.

Shares of renewable energy company Plug Power (PLUG -43.76%) plunged 41.3% through 11:05 a.m. ET Friday morning after the company reported a big earnings miss last night.

Heading into Q3, analysts weren't exactly optimistic about Plug, predicting the hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer and hydrogen gas producer would lose $0.30 per share on sales of only $238.9 million -- yet Plug managed to underperform even these predictions.

The company reported sales of only $198.7 million, and lost $0.47 per share -- 57% worse than predicted.

Plug Power sales and earnings

Plug Power management blamed "unprecedented supply challenges in the hydrogen network
in North America" for its troubles, but at the same time said this is only "a transitory issue." The company also noted that while its equipment sales fell 8% year over year, revenues from fuel sales, power sales, and services all grew, with the result that total sales -- although they missed expectations -- were still up 5% year over year.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that even if sales had grown as fast as hoped, Plug would have lost a lot of money in Q3. As it turned out, with sales growing more slowly, cost of sales rose 43%, dooming Plug to a loss. This loss was then exacerbated by 20% growth in operating costs. On the bottom line, this ended with Plug losing the aforementioned $0.47 per share, 57% worse then expected and 57% worse than last year.

Plug Power has a going concern concern

And even there, the bad news wasn't done.

So far this year, Plug Power has racked up GAAP losses of $726.4 million, but the news is even worse than that. Cash burn year to date has reached $1.35 billion. That's 60% worse than last year at this time. It's 85% worse than how one might think Plug was doing, judging from the GAAP loss alone.

What's more, if Plug continues burning cash at its current rate, it's on course to consume a further $450 million by the end of this year. The problem is that Plug only has about $110 million in cash and equivalents at present. While the company does also have $226 million in "restricted cash" and a further $389 million in "available-for-sale securities," and can presumably convert them into cash, at its present pace, the company is probably going to be dead broke about halfway through Q1 2024.

No wonder, then, that management ended its earnings release with a note that its "ability to continue as a going concern" is now in question. And with that warning in mind, it's no surprise investors are now selling the stock.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Plug Power (PLUG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Plug Power (PLUG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Plug Power (PLUG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 PLUG_Sankey_Q12023
Plug Power's Paradox: Skyrocketing Revenue and Mounting Losses
 featured-transcript-logo
Plug Power (PLUG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
492%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/10/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services