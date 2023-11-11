Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

What Investors Can Learn From Buffett's Miss in Paramount Global Stock

By Will Healy – Nov 11, 2023 at 8:45AM

Key Points

  • The "Oracle of Omaha" is known for seeking out companies with strong economic moats.
  • But the media giant's streaming revenue may not compensate for what's losing on cable TV.
  • Paramount exposes one factor that shareholders should look for in all investments.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Paramount Global story is a cautionary tale for investors.

Investors looking for outsize returns often gravitate to stocks with wide "moats." Most people think of moats as deep ditches filled with water used to protect castles centuries ago.

However, investors use the term "economic moat" to describe businesses that competitors struggle to copy. Many investors credit Warren Buffett with popularizing this term, which he mentioned in his 1995 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter. Needless to say, he's generated hundreds of billions in returns through his deep understanding of such moats.

Unfortunately, his investment in Paramount Global (PARA -0.25%) seems to have fallen short because of the changing nature of its moat. Here's why.

The evolution of Paramount Global

Paramount Global is a conglomeration of formerly separate media businesses such as Paramount Pictures, CBS Communications, and Viacom. This consisted of content such as the Star Trek, Indiana Jones, and Godfather franchises on the Paramount side. It also included CBS and several cable TV networks such as MTV, Comedy Central, and Showtime.

Fortunately for Paramount Global, it still owns its content library, and it has leveraged those assets into its streaming channel, Paramount+, to stay competitive. But while a competitor cannot legally copy that content, the cord-cutting phenomenon has undermined cable TV, which continues to have a negative effect on its cable channels.

Although the company has not published detailed numbers, cable TV costs an average of $217 per month, according to Comparitech. Now, Paramount+ streaming subscribers get the streaming channel for $5.99 per month with ads and $11.99 per month for an ad-free version, which includes Showtime.

However, that lower price likely means that streaming will not fully compensate the company for the lost revenue, dramatically reducing the size of the economic moat. Given that reality, it is difficult to understand what attracted Buffett's team to this stock.

How the changing moat affects the financials

The financials seem to reflect the transition and the smaller moat. For the first nine months of 2023, revenue of $22 billion was flat compared to the same period last year.

Revenue for Paramount+ rose 61% over the last year, and the subscriber base has grown to 61 million. Still, that made up only 22% of total revenue. The TV media segment's revenue, which includes its declining TV properties, fell by 8%. Unfortunately for the company, this segment still comprises 68% of all revenue.

Also, thanks to rising costs, Paramount lost $1.1 billion in the first three quarters of the year, in stark contrast to the $1.1 billion in net income for the same time frame in 2022.

Such results may explain why Paramount slashed the dividend to $0.20 per share annually versus $0.96 per share following the release of first-quarter earnings. With its dividend yield of 1.6%, it closely matches the S&P 500 average dividend return.

PARA Chart

PARA data by YCharts

Consequently, the stock has lost almost one-fourth of its value this year and approximately half since Buffett's team bought shares in early 2022. Although that takes its forward P/E ratio to around 23, that may not be enough to attract investors with its narrowing moat.

The lesson to learn

Given Paramount Global's circumstances, investors should probably not buy this stock. But more importantly, the story of this media stock should serve as a lesson, specifically how once-formidable moats can evaporate. This has likely happened to Paramount as streaming offers considerably lower revenue potential than cable TV in past decades.

Investors would do well to take the next step and look at the economic moats of all their stocks. Between changing technologies and shifting market trends, such moats are constantly changing.

Moreover, seeing these trends early can offer considerable rewards. If investors see a moat expand early or discover one that has begun to narrow, they can earn better returns by seeing opportunities early or sidestepping impending disasters.

Will Healy has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

entertainment movie theater
3 Things Smart Investors Know About Paramount Global Stock
 movie theater amc crowded popcorn
The S&P 500 Just Had Its Best Week of 2023. Can You Still Buy This High-Flying Warren Buffett Stock?
 movie theater
Why Paramount Global Stock Was Falling Today
 Hundred dollar bill with chart arrow moving up.
Why Paramount Stock Is Soaring Today
 Watching_Streaming_Video_on_Mobile_Phone-GettyImages-1277425807
This Warren Buffett Stock Is Near a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
502%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services