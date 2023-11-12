Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Fortinet Stock Tanks Again, Buying Opportunity or Falling Knife?

By Nicholas Rossolillo – Nov 12, 2023 at 9:09AM

Key Points

  • Fortinet stock has turned into a disaster since this summer as management has disappointed with guidance two quarters in a row.
  • However, there's more going on under the hood than just disappointing guidance.
  • Fortinet still has the right ingredients that could make it a long-term winner.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

After another lackluster outlook from management, the stock has erased all of its 2023 gains.

Cybersecurity pure-play leader Fortinet (FTNT 2.31%) got clobbered again after investors were disappointed with another quarterly financial update. The third quarter of 2023 was solid enough. However, the company's product growth (primarily firewalls for things like data centers and remote branch offices) is facing cyclical decline.

Is it time to buy, or is Fortinet stock now a falling knife too dangerous to try to catch?

Fortinet stepping away from its differentiated product, for now

There were two reasons for Fortinet's most recent stock collapse, which has now erased all gains made in 2023. First, management missed its own guidance for Q3 2023 billings (invoices sent to customers). Billings were $1.49 billion, versus the outlook three months ago for them to be $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion.

And second, at the midpoint of new guidance, billings are expected to close out 2023 down 5% from the $1.7 billion reported in Q4 of 2022.

What's happening? After all, cybersecurity is a booming industry. As more organizations migrate their IT over to the cloud, there is incredible demand for next-gen security that can keep data and apps safe.

Primarily, it's Fortinet's big chunk of business tied to product, again, primarily hardware-based firewalls that monitor traffic for a physical location. Product revenue accounted for 35% of the total in Q3. And unfortunately, sales declined 0.6% year over year. Given a deepening down cycle in data center and cloud infrastructure (many customers are doing belt-tightening this year, and reallocating budgets to AI infrastructure), it's no surprise Fortinet believes this segment will remain in a period of decline through the first half of 2024.

But Fortinet is making a pivot toward a new subscription product (services were the other 65% of revenue in Q3) to make up for the hardware downturn. Specifically, it's the SASE (secure access service edge) offering, which it announced a couple weeks prior to the earnings update that it was expanding, utilizing dozens of Alphabet's Google Cloud data centers to strengthen its "Universal SASE."

Fortinet revealed its SASE subscription already represented 20% of billings in Q3, and the company thinks it can grow this offering quickly in the coming quarters and years given the resilient demand for cloud-based security, despite the firewall hardware pullback.

Is this a buying opportunity?

The billings picture looks ugly, but Fortinet management thinks it can still be a single-digit-percentage revenue-growth business through at least Q2 2024. Beyond that, the top team hopes to be back in a mid- to high-teens percentage growth rate once again. And paired with its highly profitable core business, Fortinet believes it can sustain adjusted operating profit margins north of 25% along the way, which should equate to its prior long-term guidance for free-cash-flow profit margins of over 30%.

FTNT Revenue (TTM) Chart

Data by YCharts.

Of course, I can understand why an investor might doubt this management confidence, given it just missed its guidance two quarters in a row. However, Fortinet would like to remind everyone it has done an exceptional job of clobbering the market since its initial public offering in 2009. That may count for something.

At any rate, it's now up to the top team at Fortinet to execute on this SASE product bridge while the hardware market stabilizes. I expect more turbulence going forward. However, I'm inclined to believe this is still a great business for those eyeing the potential of the cybersecurity market overall in the decade ahead, not a falling knife (at least not for forever).

Fortinet stock now trades for 35 times trailing-12-month earnings, or just 19 times free cash flow. It could be a reasonable value after the market has doled out some punishment, but tread cautiously.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in Alphabet and Fortinet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Fortinet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

a person on a laptop (5)
Down 37%, Is Fortinet Stock a Buy on the Dip?
 lock computer cybersecurity
Is It Too Late to Buy Fortinet Stock?
 An arrow moving down in front of a hundred-dollar bill.
Why Fortinet Stock Is Plummeting Today
 lock computer cybersecurity
Fortinet Is Building a New Cybersecurity Service With Google Cloud -- Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Stock?
 Man in specs holding a phone and looking at a chart on a laptop
Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
502%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/12/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services