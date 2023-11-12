Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Will Investors in This High-Yield Stock Regret Its Latest Move?

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Nov 12, 2023 at 5:03AM

The cleaning up of the balance sheet has begun.

Rising interest rates (and a plummeting stock price) have put NextEra Energy (NEE 0.77%) subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NEP -1.58%) in a pickle. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down its latest move, selling its natural gas pipeline business to Kinder Morgan (KMI 1.42%) for $1.82 billion. Will the move pay off, or will the lost cash flows just lead to regret? Check out the video for their thoughts.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Nov. 7, 2023. The video was published on Nov 10, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in NextEra Energy Partners. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

