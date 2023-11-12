Will Investors in This High-Yield Stock Regret Its Latest Move?

Rising interest rates (and a plummeting stock price) have put NextEra Energy (NEE 0.77%) subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NEP -1.58%) in a pickle. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down its latest move, selling its natural gas pipeline business to Kinder Morgan (KMI 1.42%) for $1.82 billion. Will the move pay off, or will the lost cash flows just lead to regret? Check out the video for their thoughts.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Nov. 7, 2023. The video was published on Nov 10, 2023.