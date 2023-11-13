Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Fortrea Holdings Stock Climbed Nearly 10% Higher Today

By Eric Volkman – Nov 13, 2023 at 7:08PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's first quarter as a separate entity was better than anticipated.

A better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report was the sugar powering Fortrea Holdings' (FTRE 9.61%) share price higher on Monday. The contract researcher to the healthcare industry enjoyed a nearly 10% lift in its stock's value as a result, comparing very well to the slight (0.1%) dip of the S&P 500 index on the day.

Third quarter revenue up, adjusted net income down

Fortrea's revenue for the period came in at just over $776 million, which was comfortably above the $762 million it earned in the same quarter of 2022. On the other hand, its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income fell precipitously to a bit over $21 million ($0.24 per share) versus the more than $80 million it netted in the year-ago period.

Despite the bottom-line slide, both headline figures easily topped the average analyst expectations. Prognosticators tracking Fortrea stock were modeling only $753 million for revenue and a much lighter per-share, adjusted net income figure of $0.15.

The quarter was Fortrea's first as an independent, publicly traded company. Previously, it was under the umbrella of lab services company Labcorp. The spinoff was completed at the end of June.

The transformation is ongoing

In its earnings release, Fortrea said it was managing to do well despite some growing pains.

It quoted CEO Tom Pike as saying, "Our transformation continues, and we must make selective investments, exit transition services agreements with our former parent, and make the necessary changes to meet industry expectations of cost structure."

Fortrea proffered guidance for full-year 2023. It anticipates earning just under $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion in revenue. It is also modeling earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $255 million to $285 million. It did not provide a net income forecast.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Scientists in a lab, monitor, microscope
Why Fortrea Holdings Stock Is Sinking Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
502%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/13/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services