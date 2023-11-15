Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Dollar General's Stock Jumped On Wednesday

By James Brumley – Nov 15, 2023 at 2:27PM

Key Points

  • Target’s third-quarter earnings beat is pushing most retail stocks higher with it.
  • Last month’s retail spending was stronger than forecasts suggested.
  • Dollar General’s core customers have the most to gain from cooling inflation and decent economic growth.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The entire retailing industry is doing better than expected, but Dollar General has a unique edge in this environment.

It's been a tough year for Dollar General (DG 1.89%) shareholders. Despite the rebound from October's multi-year low the retailer's stock still trades down 52% from last November's high.

Wednesday's advance does a great deal to cement the current recovery effort in place, however. Although the intraday gain has since pared back a bit from its peak of 5.6%, the two key underpinnings of the move suggest Dollar General shares could keep rallying.

All signs point to bullishness for Dollar General

At least some of the credit for Wednesday's market-beating gain from Dollar General belongs to rival retailer Target (TGT 17.49%). Although its sales are still declining, Target's third-quarter top line of $25.4 billion beat estimates of $25.3 billion. Per-share earnings of $2.10 were well up from the year-ago bottom line of $1.54, easily topping estimates of $1.47. These Q3 figures sparked a wave of bullish interest in most retail stocks.

Perhaps the bigger driver of Dollar General stock's gains on Wednesday, however, are numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Last month's domestic retail spending slipped as expected, but the 0.1% dip was better than the predicted 0.3% decline in spending. In the meantime, domestic inflation continues to cool off. Producers' overall costs plunged 0.5% in October, marking the biggest monthly drop since April of 2020. Tuesday's consumer inflation figures are the more-watched of the two sets, but Wednesday's producer inflation report confirms that last month's inflation decline wasn't a fluke.

Curbed inflation is good news for consumers and corporations alike. It's particularly good news for Dollar General because its core customers -- individuals earning $40,000 or less per year -- have been hit especially hard by higher costs. Whereas more affluent households may "trade down" from a retailer like Target to Walmart, a sizable segment of Dollar General's usual shoppers are simply buying less.

A so-so economy is ideal for Dollar General's turnaround effort

One day's worth of encouraging news isn't enough reason to step into a particular stock. But, more than one day's worth of good news is in play here. Inflation has been cooling for several months now, and the rhetoric increasingly suggests the Federal Reserve may be done raising rates. Best of all, the United States economy has thus far managed to evade slipping into a recession. The idea that it may be able to make a so-called "soft landing" that slowly eases its way back to good growth is holding more and more water.

Such a scenario is ideal for Dollar General, which struggled with the unusual nature of the post-pandemic recovery. A lukewarm economy plays right into the hand it's holding. At the same time, several strategic changes it's been working on should start taking hold.

There's apt to be plenty more volatility in store for Dollar General stock. If you can stomach it though, today's strength is yet another sign it's got some upside potential to tap into.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

111323-dollar-general-results
Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does
 23_05_12 A pair of sneaker with arrows in front of them indicating options or alternatives choices _MF Dload
Dollar General, Constellation Brands, and Conagra Customers Aren't Acting Like They Usually Do
 young man shopping in snack aisle of grocery store -- supermarket retail
Is Dollar General Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
 mother shop grocery store stroller toddler child down syndrome disability
Should Investors Stay the Course Amid Leadership Changes at Dollar General?
 People agreeing on a deal
Can a Change in CEO Help Turn Dollar General's Business Around?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
513%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/15/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services