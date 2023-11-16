Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Likes That Aren't in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio

By David Jagielski – Nov 16, 2023 at 6:03AM

Key Points

  • Microsoft is a highly profitable business with a strong competitive advantage.
  • Ferrari is one of the top luxury brands in the world, and its high-priced cars allow it to report strong profit margins.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These stocks aren't in Berkshire's portfolio, but should they be in yours?

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holds many excellent long-term investments. But that doesn't mean that it invests in every stock that the billionaire investor is a fan of. There are many stocks Buffett is fond of that aren't in Berkshire's portfolio, including Microsoft (MSFT 0.04%) and Ferrari (RACE -0.58%). Here's why these stocks are ones Buffet has mentioned as companies he liked that could also appeal to investors.

1. Microsoft

One company that seems as though it should be a slam-dunk Buffett stock is Microsoft. The business has a huge sustainable competitive advantage, or moat, which Buffett seeks out when investing in stocks. Many of its products lack significant competition, allowing the company to dominate in many areas. For example, its Office suite, which includes Microsoft Word and Excel, is unparalleled, and it's normally the default for businesses.

And over the years, the tech company has expanded its operations to get bigger and more successful. In 2016, it acquired social networking company LinkedIn, and most recently, it closed on it is acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard, which makes the popular Call of Duty games.

Microsoft also reports huge, consistent profits. Over the trailing 12 months, the company has posted just $77 billion in earnings on revenue of $218 billion, which equates to a profit margin of 35%. And it's not just a one-off performance, as Microsoft regularly posts strong earnings numbers.

So why isn't Microsoft in Berkshire's portfolio? The simple reason is that Buffett and Microsoft founder Bill Gates are good friends. That close association is why Buffett prefers Berkshire not hold shares of Microsoft -- so that there isn't even the appearance of any impropriety going on.

For all other investors, however, Microsoft can make for an excellent stock to buy and hold.

2. Ferrari

Another stock that should fit the billionaire investor's criteria is Ferrari. The automaker, like Microsoft, enjoys a strong brand image in its industry. When you think of Ferrari, what often comes to mind is speed and luxury. And it's that ability to create a strong image for its business that separates Ferrari from other automakers.

There's also the exclusivity and prestige that comes with owning a Ferrari that gives owners a sense of pride. Its vehicles can easily cost consumers in excess of $300,000, and Ferrari normally makes fewer than 9,000 vehicles per year.

The Italian-based company also generates significant profit margins. Its sales total 5.8 billion euros over the past four quarters, with its profit on that 1.2 billion euros -- for a profit margin of over 20%. Ferrari has consistently posted profits over the years, and that consistency is why it would be an excellent option for Berkshire.

At Berkshire's 2023 annual meeting, Buffett admitted that within the auto industry, Ferrari "is in a special place," recognizing its strong brand. But he also points to the company's relatively small sales, suggesting that Buffett may not believe the dominance is on a significant enough scale to interest him. He is also concerned about what the auto industry may look like in the future, and the difficulty in forecasting that also makes him hesitant.

There are auto stocks in Berkshire's portfolio, including General Motors and Mitsubishi, but for the most part, it isn't a huge area that the company focuses on. If it did, Ferrari would likely be in there, as this is a stock that ticks off many checkboxes for a value-oriented investor such as Buffett.

The main drawback about the stock today is that it trades at a hefty 49 times trailing earnings. But with continued growth, Ferrari's profits should improve and that multiple could very well come down. That's why for long-term investors who are willing to buy and hold for several years, this can still make for a good investment.

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

young man shopping in snack aisle of grocery store -- supermarket retail
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
 looking at watch time early late
Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime
 Young woman laughing and drinking soda
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement.
 guy playing console game
Wait, the Microsoft Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Just Got Approved?
 bearded person at desk by computer taking notes
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
513%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/16/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services