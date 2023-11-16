Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks I'm Eyeing in November

By Stefon Walters – Nov 16, 2023 at 5:45AM

Key Points

  • Qualcomm has increased its annual dividend for 21 consecutive years.
  • Cisco is beginning to emphasize its subscription-based offerings because of the reliable recurring revenue.
  • AT&T's free cash flow through Q3 2023 is up close to $2.4 billion from the same period in 2022.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These tech giants offer above-average dividends that will be sustainable for some time.

The tech sector has been the darling of the stock market for the past couple of decades, and it's easy to see why when you compare its performance to other sectors. In the past 10 years alone, the S&P 500's tech sector has surged more than 480%, compared to the overall S&P 500's roughly 150%.

Despite the stock price growth tech stocks are known for, they can also be great dividend stocks, offering above-average yields. Here are three high-yield tech stocks that can be good buys for October.

^SPXIFTS Chart

^SPXIFTS data by YCharts

1. Qualcomm

Qualcomm (QCOM 1.23%) is a semiconductor company that I would argue is underrated in its importance to the digital world as we know it today. This is particularly true regarding wireless technology because Qualcomm's chips have been vital to many smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables.

Unlike many other big tech companies, Qualcomm's stock hadn't had a great year until late October. On Oct. 25, Qualcomm's stock was down more than 2% in 2023. Since then, it's surged over 20% (as of Nov. 14).

Qualcomm's quarterly dividend is $0.80 per share, with a trailing-12-month (TTM) yield of 2.9%. It's increased its annual dividend for 21 consecutive years and is likely to continue that trend. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is only 47%, so the company has plenty of breathing room to continue its dividend increases without jeopardizing other parts of its business. 

When Qualcomm reported its Q4 fiscal year (FY) 2023 revenue and non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share, they were down 24% and 35% year over year (YOY), respectively. However, both managed to beat analysts' expectations. Considering the slowdown in smartphone sales, the YOY drops were to be expected. 

Luckily, the worst of this downturn seems to be behind the company, as its chip sales continue to grow steadily. As 5G technology continues to expand, Qualcomm's long-term prospects look promising because it has the chance to be a vital part of building the infrastructure.

2. Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems (CSCO 0.21%) came to prominence thanks to its hardware products' role in today's tech ecosystem. It's the premier manufacturer of networking equipment like switches, routers, network security devices, and a handful more.

Although hardware is Cisco's core product, the company is expanding its service and software offerings. In FY23 (ended July 29), Cisco's service segment made $13.9 billion in revenue, 24% of its total revenue. It generated almost $17 billion in software revenue, of which 84% was subscription-based. 

One benefit of focusing on software and subscription offerings is that recurring revenue makes earnings more predictable and stable than one-off hardware purchases.

One of Cisco's more aggressive moves in this "transformation" is its recent $28 billion acquisition of cybersecurity company Splunk. This move will make Cisco a more formidable player in a cybersecurity space that's expected to eventually grow to a $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion total addressable market, according to McKinsey. Even having 0.1% of that is $1.5 billion to $2 billion in opportunity. 

Cisco is a shareholder-friendly company. Of the $19 billion in free cash flow made in its FY23, it spent $10.5 billion for dividends and share buybacks. That's enough to sustain its above-average dividend, as well as keep cash to put toward growth. Its current dividend yield is close to 3%. 

3. AT&T

AT&T (T 0.83%) has been a pain in many of its investors' sides for quite some time. There's plenty of blame to go around for why, but luckily, investing is about the future, and things are looking brighter for the telecom giant.

Its stock is lagging but got a much-needed boost, increasing more than 9% since its Q3 earnings report was released. Revenue was only up 1% YOY, but its free cash flow stood out, particularly because AT&T's debt has been a pinpoint for its investors over the past handful of years.

Its free cash flow was $5.2 billion in Q3, bringing the total to $10.4 billion this year -- almost $2.4 billion more than through the first three quarters of 2022. This puts AT&T in a good position to lower its debt. 

There's no way to predict the bottom for AT&T's stock, but encouraging finances and growth opportunities with 5G make it a great option at current valuations. Meanwhile, the company's dividend is one of the highest in the S&P 500, with a yield surpassing 7%.

AT&T's business upside (and necessity) make it a stock worth considering for long-term investors.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cisco Systems, Qualcomm, and Splunk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Silicon wafer for manufacturing semiconductor of integrated circuit
Where Will Qualcomm Stock Be in 1 Year?
 Smartphone, city, connectivity
Qualcomm Signals It's Returning to Growth -- Is It Finally Time to Buy?
 Glowing semiconductor chip.
Why Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Taiwan Semi Stocks Popped Today
 GettyImages-941504938
Are Qualcomm's Cost-Cutting Efforts Reason Enough to Buy the Stock?
 featured-transcript-logo
Qualcomm (QCOM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
513%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/16/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services