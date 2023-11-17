Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Is Cathie Wood Selling Roku Stock at the Worst Possible Time?

By Rick Munarriz – Nov 17, 2023 at 11:15AM

Key Points

  • Roku stock has soared 120% this year, and Cathie Wood is trimming her exposure to her third-largest holding.
  • Revenue growth continues to accelerate, and key metrics have turned the corner.
  • Roku can pop fivefold from here and still not hit its all-time high, even though it's a much larger company today.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A popular investor has been selling shares of the streaming pioneer since its breakthrough quarter two weeks ago. It could be a mistake.

Growth investor Cathie Wood didn't buy or sell anything on Thursday, a rare day of restraint from the CEO and co-founder for the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds. The widely followed money manager publishes her market transactions daily. She was also relatively quiet on Wednesday, adding to just one position and selling only a small piece of her stake in Roku (ROKU 1.50%).

Reducing her exposure to Roku isn't a one-time thing. She sold some shares of the streaming video pioneer in seven of the eight trading days before taking a break on Thursday. In her defense, she was a buyer of Roku shares in late October at much lower price points. She has been trimming her stake only since the stock rallied following its blowout third-quarter results earlier this month. Buying low and selling high looks good on paper, but it could still be a mistake.

Remote control

Roku has been one of this month's biggest gainers, soaring 50% since posting its well-received financial update on Nov. 1. The surge has elevated to the point that it's her third-largest holding. Ark Invest owns a sizable 7.3% chunk of Roku's total shares outstanding even after the last few days of paring back.

You still have to like Roku's market leadership in a win-win niche. When the economy's roaring, Roku benefits from a bump in how much marketers are willing to pay to reach its captive audience. When the economy's slipping -- and you probably saw a few popular retailers surprise the market with declining quarterly sales this week -- Roku also wins, even if the victory isn't scored immediately in that scenario. Advertisers will scale back on their connected TV ads when the leads aren't worth pursuing, but the platform itself will grow in popularity when folks are saving money by streaming more entertainment from home.

Someone frustrated while channel surfing.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bullish momentum is roaring back at Roku. Revenue growth has accelerated sharply for three consecutive quarters, and it just posted its first sequential improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU) in more than a year. It has rattled off "beat and raise" quarterly performance consistently this year, and the market's paying attention. Roku shares are up a hearty 120% this year through Thursday's close. It doesn't mean that the party has to end.

Roku is still trading well below its peak, down 82% from the all-time high it hit in the summer of 2021. Growth would slow and profits would turn to losses, but Roku is still more successful now as a business than when it was at its high-water mark nine quarters ago. There are now 75.8 million active accounts relying on Roku to stream from their TVs, a 16% increase over the past year but also 38% higher than at the midpoint of 2021. The 26.7 billion hours streamed on Roku in its latest quarter is 53% higher than the 17.4 billion hours in the second quarter of 2021. In other words, engagement is even stronger than when Roku was a five-bagger from current levels.

The streaming service stock is understandably growing more slowly now than it was at the investment's prime, but today's Roku has a stronger command of the market. It has double the market share of its closest stateside competitor and is gaining ground internationally. The lack of profitability is an obvious setback, but adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) just turned positive after more than a year in the red.

Yes, Roku has had a great 2023. It's also had a breakthrough November. It's understandable to take profits in this scenario, but there's no reason Roku can't keep heading higher. The fundamentals are getting better, Roku is getting stronger, and it's tackling its fiscal shortcomings. Selling after its recent rally could be a big mistake.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

couple streaming TV living room
1 Growth Stock Down 83% to Buy Right Now
 A couple sitting on a couch watching news on television.
A Bull Market Is Coming -- 1 Magnificent Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 625%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest
 watching tv streaming relaxing entertainment
The S&P 500 Just Had Its Best Week of the Year. 1 No-Brainer Stock That Can Keep Rallying.
 GettyImages-1193743602
3 Stocks That Can Double Again in 2024
 People sitting down and watching TV.
1 Concerning Trend Roku Investors Should Keep an Eye On

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
517%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services