Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Amazon vs. Alphabet: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy?

By Robert Izquierdo – Nov 19, 2023 at 9:00AM

Key Points

  • Both companies offer reasons for investment, including leadership in their respective industries.
  • Amazon's use of AI and a growing advertising business contributed to 13% year-over-year Q3 sales growth.
  • Alphabet’s Q3 revenue rose 11% year over year as its advertising and cloud computing businesses continued to grow.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These tech behemoths are flourishing, making it a challenge to choose between them. But some factors tip the scale to one of them.

An investment in tech giants Amazon (AMZN 1.65%) and Alphabet (GOOG -1.27%) (GOOGL -1.18%) is appealing given their leadership positions in the massive markets of e-commerce and digital advertising, respectively.

In addition, both are applying the power of artificial intelligence (AI) across many areas of their businesses, boosting efficiency in their operations and improving products for customers. For instance, AI assists Alphabet's YouTube in processing the more than 500 hours of videos it receives every minute.

Ideally, you can invest in both companies. But if you could choose only one, which would it be? Here's an assessment of each to help you decide.

Reasons to buy Amazon shares

One reason to invest in Amazon is its dominance of the e-commerce industry. The company retains a gargantuan 38% share of the market. The next closest competitor, Walmart, holds a 6% share.

The company's third-quarter earnings report reflected its e-commerce strength. Online sales grew to $57.3 billion from $53.5 billion in the prior year. Amazon's cadre of Q3 businesses selling on its site added another $34.3 billion in Q3 sales, a 20% year-over-year jump.

But e-commerce isn't the only revenue contributor. The company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform, the leading cloud computing solution in the world, chipped in Q3 sales of $23.1 billion, a 12% year-over-year increase. Amazon also possesses an advertising business, which contributed another $12.1 billion in Q3 revenue, up from $9.5 billion in 2022.

Growth in these divisions helped bring Amazon's total Q3 revenue to $143.1 billion, a 13% year-over-year increase. Contributing to Amazon's success is its application of AI across many parts of its business.

AI is used in digital assistant Alexa and to provide consumers with product recommendations. AI manages a legion of robots working in Amazon's warehouses, constantly processing freight to provide customers with fast shipping. AWS even enables customers to tap into Amazon's AI capabilities to use in their own businesses.

The case for Alphabet

Alphabet is an attractive investment for several reasons. It owns a commanding 27% share of the digital advertising industry in 2023, enabling it to grow Q3 ad revenue to $59.6 billion from 2022's $54.5 billion.

But Alphabet also possesses leadership positions in other areas as well. YouTube is the biggest online video platform on the planet. As a result, YouTube brought in $8 billion in Q3 advertising revenue, a 12% jump over 2022's $7.1 billion. Now, Alphabet is working to build up YouTube's subscription revenue by adding popular content such as broadcasting NFL games.

Alphabet is also successfully growing a cloud computing business, Google Cloud, which saw Q3 revenue reach $8.4 billion from the prior year's $6.9 billion. Google Cloud is now the third largest cloud computing provider in the world.

The success of Alphabet's products helped it produce $76.7 billion in Q3 revenue, an 11% year-over-year increase. Its use of AI contributed to the company's growth. Alphabet uses AI to assist advertisers in creating and managing ads. And like AWS, Google Cloud enables businesses to adopt Alphabet's AI models in their own operations.

Deciding between Amazon and Alphabet stock

Given the success of Amazon and Alphabet's businesses, it's ideal to own shares of both companies. But it's worth noting the federal government is suing each for antitrust violations.

Amazon's case could take years to resolve. Alphabet's antitrust trial, however, is set to conclude in a few weeks. If the company is victorious, its share price might increase, while the opposite could happen with a loss. So for investors who are more risk averse, you may want hold off on an Alphabet investment until after a verdict is announced.

Yet the government's antitrust lawsuits haven't stopped the share price of both companies from going up in the first half of November. So if you could only invest in one of these tech titans, Alphabet is the better buy.

Alphabet doesn't have the overhead of Amazon, which must maintain warehouses and products, and deal with customer returns and shipping costs. In fact, through three quarters in 2022, Amazon suffered a net loss of $3 billion. This year, after cutting costs, Amazon's net income through three quarters was $19.8 billion. Contrast this with Alphabet's net income of $53.1 billion over three quarters in 2023.

Another factor is the difference between Amazon and Alphabet's free cash flow (FCF), an indicator of a company's ability to invest in its business, or enhance shareholder value through share repurchases. Alphabet generated $78 billion in FCF over the trailing 12 months, compared to Amazon's $21.4 billion over the same period.

Alphabet's far greater FCF generation gives the company plenty of cash to improve its business, including its AI investments. Considering these factors, Alphabet gains the edge as the better investment.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Getty Images investor trading buy sell hold analysis finance portfolio
1 Big Tech Stock That Billionaire Ray Dalio's Hedge Fund Is Selling, and the Stock It's Buying Instead
 Robot hand puts coins in piggy bank
2 Reliable AI Stocks
 The letters AI swirling in a tornado-like cloud above stock charts.
3 Things About Alphabet the Smartest Investors Know
 Two Hundred Dollars Cash Money Invest Retire Stocks Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
 arrows hitting green dollar sign on archery target
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
518%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/19/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services