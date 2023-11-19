Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Is This Home Improvement Stock a No-Brainer Hold for 2024?

By Nicholas Robbins – Nov 19, 2023 at 8:45AM

Key Points

  • Home Depot's focus on professional contractors offers significant growth potential.
  • The company's performance is also highly influenced by interest rates and consumer spending.
  • Despite market uncertainties, Home Depot's robust business model remains solid.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Home Depot's strategic focus and market dynamics make it a compelling choice for investors looking toward 2024.

Home Depot (HD 0.27%) has long been a mainstay of the home improvement business, offering all kinds of products and services for a wide spectrum of customers. That includes everyone from weekend DIY warriors to professional contractors. And that's also evolved to include both in-store and online sales -- aiming to give customers the most convenient options.

It's been a winning formula, and the home improvement giant's history of robust results might make it seem like a no-brainer choice for shareholders. Still, it's always a good idea to review the latest results to see if this retail giant remains a smart bet in the ever-shifting home improvement market.

The balancing of tickets and transactions

In the realm of retail, two critical metrics often dictate success: the average ticket size (the average amount customers spend per transaction) and the number of transactions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Home Depot witnessed a surge in both metrics. CEO Ted Decker noted in the recent earnings call that the company saw a 25% increase in comparable store sales (comps), a key indicator of retail health during that time.

However he also notes that as inflation has started to ease, particularly in commodities, there's been a noticeable dip in ticket size. The third quarter of this year saw a greater than 3% decrease in comp store sales versus the previous year. For investors, this shift signals a need to monitor how Home Depot balances these metrics in a post-pandemic, inflation-adjusted market. Part of the most recent outlook revision may well be due to this drawback and expectations of weaker demand in the near future.

Focusing on the "complex Pro"

Home Depot's strategy significantly trends toward catering to professional contractors and specifically targets the "complex Pro" segment. Decker notes this segment represents a substantial $200 billion opportunity within the broader $950 billion home improvement market. The company's focus here is not just about expanding its customer base but also about increasing the average transaction size. Professional projects typically involve larger and more expensive purchases, making them a lucrative target. This strategic shift suggests a potential for sustained revenue growth, especially as the company captures more market share in this lucrative segment.

Considering the macroeconomic environment

The broader economic environment, including factors like Federal Reserve policies and interest rates, plays a significant role in Home Depot's performance. The company's executives note a trend of customers deferring larger projects due to the current economic situation, which includes higher interest rates. This trend could impact the demand for big-ticket items, which remain a key revenue driver for Home Depot. Investors must carefully watch these key economic indicators and consumer spending trends. They'll likely influence the company's performance in the near future.

Weathering the current economic storm

While Home Depot has shown resilience in its storied history, the company is not immune to economic downturns or challenges with demand. The potential for a continued economic slowdown or a shift in consumer spending could dampen growth prospects. Additionally, the reliance on the complex Pro segment, while strategic, also poses risks if this market segment contracts or faces its own economic challenges (which could include labor shortages).

To mitigate these risks, Home Depot continues to diversify its offerings and invest in innovation. This includes expanding its online presence and enhancing in-store experiences to attract a broader customer base. The company's agility in adapting to market changes and its robust supply chain are key factors that could help it navigate through uncertain economic waters.

A calculated hold, if not a no-brainer, for forward-thinking investors

For investors eyeing Home Depot as a potential addition to their portfolio, the current landscape trends toward a wait-and-see approach. The company's strong market position, strategic focus on the complex Pro segment, and its ability to adapt to changing market dynamics are compelling reasons for optimism. However, the macroeconomic environment and its impact on consumer spending warrant a cautious approach.

The no-brainer recommendation is to hold while keeping a keen eye on how Home Depot navigates these challenges. For those considering a pickup, watching for potential dips in the stock price amid market fluctuations could present an opportunity. Home Depot, with its solid fundamentals and strategic market positioning, remains a strong contender for a long-term hold in an investor's portfolio.

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

23_02_20 A list set up for showing the pros and cons, or disadvantages and advantages, of an investment _MF Dload
Better Buy: Tractor Supply vs. Floor & Decor
 Home Depot aisle
Why Home Depot Stock Jumped 5% Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Home Depot (HD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 dividends blackboard sketch doodle
The S&P 500 Just Popped. It's Time to Buy This Dividend Stock
 GettyImages-1394287688-1200x800-5b2df79
Home Depot Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
518%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/19/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services