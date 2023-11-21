Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Medtronic Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday

By Eric Volkman – Nov 21, 2023 at 5:40PM

Key Points

  • The medical-devices specialist published its latest set of quarterly results.
  • Happily for its shareholders, the company managed to grow on both the top and bottom lines and beat analyst estimates.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's second-quarter performance was better than expected; on top of that, it raised its guidance.

Medical-devices company Medtronic's (MDT 4.60%) stock was in good health on Tuesday. Following the company's release of its latest set of quarterly figures, investors traded it up by nearly 5%. That was far more than good enough to top the S&P 500 index's performance -- the bellwether index sank by 0.2% on the day.

Medtronic notched a double beat in its second quarter

For its second quarter of fiscal 2024, Medtronic managed to grow its revenue by more than 5% year over year to $8 billion. Profitability went in the opposite direction, but the decline wasn't severe. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income dipped by 3% to just under $1.67 billion, or $1.25 per share.

Nevertheless, both headline figures beat analyst projections. On average, prognosticators tracking the medical-device company's stock were anticipating $7.93 billion on the top line and $1.18 per share for adjusted net income.

In its earnings release, Medtronic attributed its growth to what it termed "continued broad strength across businesses and geographies benefiting from durable fundamentals." One standout was the company's line of diabetes products, which saw revenue growth of nearly 10% during the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Full-year fiscal 2024 guidance was raised

Medtronic strongly signaled confidence in its future with a raise in its guidance. For the entirety of this fiscal year, the company believes its revenue will rise by 4.75% over the fiscal 2023 figure. (It was previously guiding for 4.5%.)

It also boosted its estimate for per-share, adjusted net income. This now stands at $5.13 to $5.19, up from the previous $5.08 to $5.16.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Medtronic Stock Quote
Medtronic
MDT
$78.62 (4.60%) $3.46

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Medtronic (MDT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
 Business people looking at a tablet.
Where Will Medtronic Stock Be in 5 Years?
 investment-presentation-getty
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for a Decade
 Physician giving a high five to a young patient
Investing $1,000 in These 2 Top Stocks Would Be a Brilliant Move
 A couple of investors looking at a series of charts.
2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Over 6 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services