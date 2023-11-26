Bargain Hunting in EV Stocks? 2 Top Stocks to Profit From the Future of Electric Vehicles

Investors looking for the next Tesla (TSLA 0.53%) have been burned by Rivian Automotive (RIVN 2.82%), Lucid Group (LCID 0.95%), Fisker (FSR 5.19%), and Canoo, among others in recent years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe offer up two better -- profitable -- alternatives that investors should consider in Stellantis (STLA 1.59%) and BorgWarner (BWA -0.78%) instead of high-risk start-ups that still have a lot to prove.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Nov. 21, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 26, 2023.