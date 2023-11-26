Coca-Cola Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Coca-Cola is shareholder-friendly

Berkshire Hathaway's investment illustrates that Coca-Cola is dedicated to returning capital to shareholders. It has paid and raised its dividend annually for 61 consecutive years. Today, the beverage behemoth pays a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, representing an impressive annual yield of roughly 3.2%.

And management has lowered the company's outstanding share count by 16% since 1994, which, as exemplified in Berkshire's case, is a tax-efficient way of increasing a shareholder's ownership stake.

What could go wrong for Coca-Cola?

Before considering any investment, an investor should consider the bear case to determine possible risks. For Coca-Cola, the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders is also one of its most significant risks.

For dividend-paying companies like Coca-Cola, the payout ratio (annual dividend payments divided by annual earnings) is an important metric to monitor to ensure the company can afford to maintain and potentially raise its payout. Generally, any payout ratio higher than 75% should give an investor pause. With a payout ratio of about 72%, Coca-Cola could struggle to raise its dividend if earnings stagnate.

The company has lowered its share count over the past few decades, but management has struggled to make meaningful inroads in recent years. That's because Coca-Cola's current share-repurchase program is aimed at offsetting dilution resulting from employee stock-based compensation plans rather than previous programs that succeeded in drastically lowering its outstanding shares.

To illustrate, the outstanding share count is actually up 1.3% over the past five years, but management lowered it by 0.1% in 2023 with its new goal. All together, Coca-Cola will be spending roughly $8 billion on dividends in 2023 and has already allocated $1 billion in share repurchases through September for a total of at least $9 billion.

Considering that the company expects to generate $9.5 billion in free cash flow for 2023, there isn't much room left for paying down its $25 billion in net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents), which is becoming more expensive to service as interest rates stay elevated.

And the company has an unsettled $3.4 billion tax debt for the years 2007 to 2009, as the beverage company allegedly limited its royalty income in the U.S. The ongoing litigation has it disputing the Internal Revenue Service's action and the latest decision by the U.S. Tax Court, calling the amended calculation methodology "unconstitutional."

What could go right for Coca-Cola?

For mature companies like Coca-Cola, a revenue plateau is inevitable. The company's high-water mark occurred in 2012, with $48 billion in net revenue. That key metric was in free fall until 2022 and now finally appears to be reversing course.

Specifically, the beverage company's revenue bottomed out in 2020 at $33 billion, before increasing to $38.6 billion in 2021 and $43 billion in 2022.

Management expects its organic revenue (excluding currency fluctuations and recent acquisitions, divestitures, and structural changes) to grow 10% to 11% in 2023 compared to 2022. For its most recently reported quarter, it pointed to a 2% volume increase and price hikes for the strong growth.