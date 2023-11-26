Coca-Cola Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Is there anyone in the world who does not know of The Coca-Cola Company (KO 0.26%)? Established in 1886, it has evolved from a local soda fountain syrup to a global beverage company famous for its iconic branding and distinctive taste. The stock went public in 1919, rewarded shareholders handsomely throughout the century, and started paying dividends in 1964.
Yet, recent times have been a bit frustrating for shareholders. Although the company is the global beverage leader, its stock has struggled over the past five years, severely underperforming the overall market. So, let's examine the stock and Coca-Cola's recent key financial metrics to evaluate whether it should be considered a buy, sell, or hold.
Coca-Cola is a favorite of Warren Buffett
Coca-Cola has long been a favorite stock of Warren Buffett, who first bought shares through Berkshire Hathaway in 1988 and then over the next seven years for a total of $1.3 billion. Despite not reinvesting Coca-Cola's dividends, which amounted to a noteworthy $704 million in 2022 alone, Berkshire's ownership stake has risen.
This is as a result of Coca-Cola's strategic stock repurchases. To illustrate, Berkshire's 400 million shares (split adjusted), representing a 7.8% ownership stake in 1994, have expanded to 9.2% through share buybacks. Though Berkshire Hathaway hasn't acquired more shares since 1994, Buffett has emphatically declared that he will never sell a single share of the stock.
Earnings per share (EPS) also appear to be growing again. The company generated a diluted EPS of $2.01 through the first three quarters of 2023, up 17% year over year. And management expects EPS to grow 13% to 14% on a currency-neutral basis for the full-year 2023 compared to 2022.
Is Coca-Cola a buy, sell, or hold?
Nonetheless, the stock has some red flags, as outlined here, which is perhaps why Berkshire Hathaway hasn't purchased anymore shares since 1994. All in all, Coca-Cola is still a good stock to hold for dividend-seeking investors since management will likely continue to prioritize returning capital to shareholders, given its history.