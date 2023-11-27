Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Here's Why Shopify Stock Just Hit a New 52-Week High Today

By Jon Quast – Nov 27, 2023 at 11:58AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The important holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.

Shopify (SHOP 4.27%) is a company that provides software for building e-commerce operations. And its customer base of merchants appears to be doing very well. In the U.S., the day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday -- merchandise is marked down and shoppers scramble to find deals.

This Black Friday was record-breaking for Shopify. And that's why Shopify stock was up about 5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET, reaching its highest price per share since early 2022. Shares are up about 112% year to date.

How good were sales on Friday?

According to Shopify, its merchants had sales of $4.1 billion on Friday alone, which was up 22% from Black Friday last year.

Shopify's gross merchandise volume was also up 22% in the third quarter of 2023. Therefore, the company appears to be continuing its momentum from the previous quarter as the fourth quarter gets underway.

It's important to also note that growth for Shopify's merchants is outpacing retail growth overall. According to an Adobe Analytics report cited by CNBC, spending on Black Friday was up 7.5% year over year overall.

According to Mastercard's Spendingpulse report, cited by Reuters, Black Friday sales were up only 2.5%.

Either way, Shopify's growth was far superior. And that's why the market is excited today.

Looking ahead to Q4

Shopify was expecting Q4 revenue growth only in the high-teens percentage range. But growth in sales for its merchants doesn't correlate precisely with the company's own revenue growth -- it offers a variety of services, so Shopify's revenue growth can exceed sales growth for merchants. Therefore, if its merchants can sustain the strong start to the holiday season, it's possible that Shopify can beat its guidance when it reports.

With e-commerce still a growth trend to watch, Shopify is well positioned for the future.

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Mastercard, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe, long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard, short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe, and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Shopify Stock Quote
Shopify
SHOP
$73.35 (4.27%) $3.00
Mastercard Stock Quote
Mastercard
MA
$409.63 (-0.70%) $-2.87
Adobe Stock Quote
Adobe
ADBE
$622.58 (0.51%) $3.15

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Bull and Bear
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2024
 Investing, mobility, cloud
Shopify Proves Again It's Still a Top Software Stock to Buy for the Long Haul
 computer home getty 6.2.17
Is the Worst Finally Over for Shopify Stock?
 shopify-stock-shop
4 Metrics for Shopify Bulls and 1 for the Bears
 Bull market 2
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services