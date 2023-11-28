Coinbase Wins the Crypto Game of Thrones

The collapse of FTX a year ago was just the start for cryptocurrencies, and last week Binance agreed to pay a $4 billion fine as part of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The one company that's been unscathed is Coinbase (COIN 3.66%), which has been the most transparent company in crypto for years.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers Coinbase's position in the market and where investors can expect this market leader to grow long-term.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 25, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 26, 2023.