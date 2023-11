Electric vehicle stocks may be in for a rough year in 2024 as the industry faces overcapacity and weakening consumer demand. Falling prices and falling stock prices haven't helped confidence in the industry's future.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the industry's trends and why there are some major names that may face big headwinds over the next few years.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 25, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 26, 2023.