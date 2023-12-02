Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
3 Cheap Dividend Stocks for December 2023

By Mark Roussin, CPA – Dec 2, 2023 at 9:42AM

All three of these dividend stocks are trading at great valuations.

The stock market is coming off its best month of the year and as we look to the final month of 2023, I am sifting through many stocks looking for deals. In today's video, I walk through three dividend stocks that I believe warrant a second look as a possible buy. One of those stocks includes beaten-down industrial giant 3M (MMM 0.79%).

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 30, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 1, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in 3M and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kenvue. The Motley Fool recommends 3M and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

