3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now Before They Skyrocket

The market volatility over the last few years has left many familiar brands trading at low share prices. It could be a great buying opportunity for value seekers. Global-e Online (GLBE 6.63%), Wayfair (W 4.89%), and Cava Group (CAVA 6.50%) look particularly attractive right now. Let's see why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks are timely buys.

A premium valuation for high growth

Jennifer Saibil (Global-e Online): Investors love early-stage investing opportunities because they provide the chance to maximize gains. But most stocks don't move up in a straight line, or everyone would know what to buy and when. Initial public offering (IPO) stocks often take off quickly, especially if there's hype, and it's a fast-growing company. But as valuations soar, IPO stocks often fall, and severely.

Global-e is a classic example. It hit highs right after going public in 2021, and the stock is now down 57% from those highs. Even at this price, it trades at a price-to-sales ratio of almost 11, which is pretty high. But it deserves somewhat of a premium. Not only is it performing incredibly right now despite extreme pressure in retail, it has a massive future opportunity.

Global-e operates a business-to-business platform for e-commerce retailers offering cross-border solutions like localized checkout and customs calculations. It's a no-brainer service for most online retailers, since it opens up their businesses to a global market, paying Global-e a percentage of global sales as a fee.

While large e-commerce retailers like Amazon have internal software for cross-border commerce, many enterprise businesses susbcribe to Global-e, or its recent acquisition Borderfree, for global e-commerce solutions. It counts top names like Disney and Macy's as clients, and these companies continue to expand their partnerships with Global-e. For example, Disney added its U.K. site earlier this year. Global-e added well-known brands Tory Burch and Ted Baker in the third quarter, and it constantly adds more clients.

It also has a partnership with Shopify, which extends Global-e's services to Shopify merchants, and it recently launched a program with Wix.com for its e-commerce clients as well.

Revenue increased 27% year over year in the third quarter, and gross merchandise volume was up 35%. It also demonstrated marked improvement in profitability, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) almost doubling year over year to $22 million, and net loss cut nearly in half from $64 million to $33 million.

Global-e has a tremendous growth runway, and its stock could skyrocket as the market rallies.

Consumers will always be shopping for home furnishings

John Ballard (Wayfair): Wayfair was stung badly by inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds last year. The stock is currently down 69% from the end of 2021. I believe patient investors could see above-average returns from here for a few reasons.

Wayfair is in a great position for long-term growth. While the economy is not in the strongest position in 2023, Wayfair could benefit from buyers' shift toward value in the home goods market. Wayfair offers a wide selection of quality items at affordable prices. The company further adds value to the shopping experience through a white glove delivery service and fast shipping.

Another reason to like Wayfair at these bargain-basement prices is the size of the market. The average household spends over $2,500 per year on home furnishings and equipment, according to Statista, and Wayfair's marketing has positioned it as the top online brand.

There are signs that sales are stabilizing and ready to grow again. After reporting an 11% sales decline in 2022, Wayfair said revenue grew 3.7% year over year in the third quarter. Domestic revenue was even stronger, up 5.4%.

Wayfair is turning the corner, and the stock is responding. The shares have already rebounded 76% in 2023, but the stock is still cheap, trading at a P/S ratio of 0.54 -- less than half its past average P/S ratio of 1.39. The stock is a genuine bargain primed to move higher.

The next Chipotle?

Jeremy Bowman (Cava Group): There's no question that one of the more intriguing IPO stocks this year has been Cava Group, a fast-growing fast-casual restaurant chain that serves Mediterranean food.

Cava has drawn no shortage of comparisons to Chipotle Mexican Grill, and it's easy to see why. Cava basically serves a Chipotle-style menu with a Mediterranean twist, offering bowls and rolled-up pitas that resemble burritos. Even its restaurants are similar to Chipotle, with a minimalist, industrial chic look to them.

Of course, offering a similar menu to Chipotle isn't enough to entice investors, but the good news is that Cava's numbers are stellar as well.

In its third quarter, same-store sales jumped 14.1%, helping to drive revenue up 49.5% as Cava is also rapidly expanding. Comparable sales growth tends to be volatile in the restaurant industry, and restaurants have had a strong year generally as customers continue to come back after COVID, but there are signs that Cava's strength is enduring.

The company reported a restaurant-level profit margin of 25.1% in the quarter, a similar level to Chipotle. Its average unit volume, meaning how much revenue the average location generates, is now $2.64 million, also in league with the burrito roller. Cava even counts Panera founder Ron Shaich as its Chairman and one of its earliest investors, showing it has proven leadership.

Cava only has 290 locations as of the end of the last quarter, giving it plenty of room to expand. The stock appears to have considerable upside potential, as it's trading near post-IPO lows and its price-to-sales ratio of around 5 looks reasonable.

Plenty of restaurant stocks have come and gone since Chipotle came on the scene, but Cava looks like it has staying power. If the company continues to execute, it could have a long runway of growth ahead.