In this week's video, I talk about Block (SQ -0.06%), which has seen its stock soar close to 60% since the day before it reported earnings in early November. I discuss the various reasons this has happened and explain why 2024 might be a good year for fintech stocks.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Dec. 1, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 3, 2023.