2 Safe High-Yield Oil Stocks to Buy for Income and Growth

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Dec 5, 2023 at 5:02AM

Oil and gas stocks aren't always the best dividend investments. These two are exceptions.

Oil and gas prices can whipsaw higher or lower quickly, making it a tough industry in which to consistently generate and grow earnings and cash flows. That makes for a riskier environment for dividend-seeking investors. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why Kinder Morgan (KMI 0.56%) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.30%) are part of a select group of energy stocks that are built to pay -- and to grow -- dividends over the long term.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Nov. 28, 2023. The video was published on Dec 4, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

