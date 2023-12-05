2 Safe High-Yield Oil Stocks to Buy for Income and Growth

Oil and gas prices can whipsaw higher or lower quickly, making it a tough industry in which to consistently generate and grow earnings and cash flows. That makes for a riskier environment for dividend-seeking investors. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why Kinder Morgan (KMI 0.56%) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.30%) are part of a select group of energy stocks that are built to pay -- and to grow -- dividends over the long term.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Nov. 28, 2023. The video was published on Dec 4, 2023.