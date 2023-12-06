Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Is Super Micro Computer Stock a Buy?

By Justin Pope – Dec 6, 2023 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • Super Micro Computer designs and builds high-performance computing systems for enterprises.
  • Growth has accelerated in recent years.
  • The stock is attractively valued considering its strong growth prospects.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This stock could be the unsung hero in the AI industry.

You've probably heard about artificial intelligence (AI) at some point this year and how investors should include stocks with AI connections in their portfolios. That has some merit, but be careful chasing the stocks everyone is already talking about. There is a good chance that the stock everyone loves will disappoint you. It's very hard to be above average when you're doing what everyone else is.

Enter Super Micro Computer (SMCI -1.27%). The stock is less front-facing to the public when it comes to AI potential than Nvidia (NVDA 2.33%) or Palantir (PLTR -0.54%), but its growth prospects and modest valuation make it an appealing stock idea worth considering. Here is why.

Behind the scenes

AI is seemingly everywhere today, but ironically, Super Micro Computer has been around since the early 1990s. The company specializes in designing and building large-scale computing systems. More specifically, massive data centers that handle cloud work and other highly demanding applications.

Think about it. Most corporations aren't in the computing business. They wouldn't know how to design, pick out, and assemble the many components to build a massive computer system, know how to get it working, make it efficient, etc. Hiring an expert who can create and sell you a turn-key solution is the wiser path.

SMCI Revenue (TTM) Chart

SMCI Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Super Micro Computer has been in business for a long time. But today the company's services are in high demand because of a simultaneous need for enterprises to migrate to the cloud and invest in new technologies like AI to stay competitive in their field. Growth has accelerated, doubling revenue over the past few years.

Bright growth outlook at a modest price

Wall Street has started showing Super Micro Computer stock more respect. Shares are up an impressive 200% this year. But this could be from a rising tide (AI hype) lifting all boats more than investors piling too heavily into a famous name.

Consider names like Nvidia and Palantir below. You can see that each stock is commanding a significant premium (higher P/E ratio) to Super Micro Computer. Yes, they also have higher expected earnings growth rates, but you can compare apples to apples using the PEG ratio.

Each stock's PEG ratio is as follows:

  • Super Micro Computer: 0.6
  • Palantir: 1.0
  • Nvidia: 0.9

SMCI EPS LT Growth Estimates Chart

SMCI EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

Super Micro Computer offers the best value when considering how much you pay for each company's expected future earnings growth. And it's not like Super Micro Computer is a fundamentally poor business; the company generates an impressive 29% return on invested capital, signaling that it earns a strong return on each dollar it deploys. That means creating value for shareholders over time.

Buy Super Micro Computer for the long term

Any stock is subject to short-term volatility, especially after the share price moves so much in under one year. Still, Super Micro Computer has the makings of a long-term winner. AI spending accelerated this year (look at Nvidia's results). Super Micro Computer's management noted that it is growing five times faster than its industry over the past 12 months.

Is that a coincidence? Or are corporations decidedly choosing Super Micro Computer to build out their computing investments? Experts believe the shift toward AI is just beginning, which could mean years of upcoming investment opportunities and growth for Super Micro Computer.

Investors should always approach a stock with a carefully thought-out plan, but it seems clear that Super Micro Computer's stock has yet to price in its bright future fully.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Super Micro Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Related Articles

A system administrator setting up server network in a data center lit by neon light
Missed Out on Nvidia? 1 Incredibly Cheap Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 65%, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
 GettyImages-1275073399
Why Super Micro Computer Rallied 14.2% in November
 Concerned person concentrating on a laptop display
Is It Time to Sell Super Micro Computer Hand Over Fist After Its Latest News?
 Thoughtful person looking at graphs on a tablet computer
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Pulling Back This Morning
 Analyst_studying_stock_charts
A Bull Market May Be Coming: 2 AI Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services