The market still doesn't know what to make of the new tariff impact, which makes a lot of sense because there's still so much uncertainty. Although the U.S. and China have agreed to a 90-day pause on the newest tariffs, which would slap significant tariffs on goods between U.S. and China, there's still an increase in tariffs on Chinese products that stands today at 30%. Tariffs have also been raised in various countries around the world.

But you shouldn't be basing your investing decisions on such short-term factors. You want to put your hard-earned money to work in top companies that have enormous future potential and can manage through challenges without falling apart. There are sure to be dips, because that's the nature of the stock market. All top stocks have experienced pressure at some point in their lifetimes and have seen declines, often severe, in their prices. Warren Buffett recently cautioned that "if it makes a difference to you whether your stocks are down 15% or not, you need to get a somewhat different investment philosophy."

Shopify (SHOP -0.31%), On Holding (ONON 1.10%), and Dutch Bros (BROS 3.96%) are three monster growth stocks that you can buy today and hold for at least 20 years to see incredible gains.

1. Shopify: The e-commerce master

Shopify is the infrastructure behind millions of e-commerce websites. It doesn't sell products online, but it processed a massive $75 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) in the 2025 first quarter, a 23% increase year over year. It offers everything from a full e-commerce website creation package to individual components like payment processing to hardware like point-of-sale devices for in-store shopping.

It's benefiting from the external growth driver of an increase in e-commerce in the U.S. and globally. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, e-commerce sales increased 6.1% year over year in the 2025 first quarter, while total retail sales increased 4.5%. E-commerce sales were $276 billion but accounted for only 16.2% of total sales, and as it outpaces retail sales, there's a multibillion-dollar opportunity.

Shopify is the largest e-commerce software provider in the U.S., with about 30% of the market, but it's only in fourth place internationally. International sales make up only 30% of its total, and this presents a significant opportunity for Shopify to grow market share and revenue over time.

Shopify stock is down 5% this year, but it's still up 78% over the past year. There's uncertainty about how its merchants will be able to handle tariff increases, but it has strong long-term tailwinds.

2. On: The newest name in activewear

On is an activewear company that still has low brand awareness globally, so it may not be on your radar. But it's growing at a fast pace as it gets its name out and generates almost fanatical loyalty from customers who love its sneakers and athletic apparel.

Management says that it wants to be the most premium of activewear brands, but its prices are similar to Lululemon Athletica. Its famed On Cloud sneakers have a distinctive sole, and it released a Super Bowl ad this year where company investor Roger Federer explained that the symbols on its products actually say "On." These trademarks set it apart and define its brand, but fans love the products for their comfort and style.

Most of the activewear industry is feeling the pressure of inflation and weakening consumer spending on discretionary merchandise. But On continues to report high growth, and its premium pricing is leading to wide margins and high profits. In the 2025 first quarter, sales increased 43% year over year, and gross margin widened from 59.7% to 59.9%.

On has incredible potential as it rolls out in new regions and gains brand awareness. On stock is up 46% over the past year, and it could be a standout stock to own over the next two decades.

3. Dutch Bros: Establishing its coffee-shop brand

Dutch Bros is a coffee shop chain that's expanding quickly and gaining satisfied customers. It recently surpassed 1,000 stores, and its short-term goal is to have 2,029 stores by 2029. Cute as it is, it implies an accelerated store opening rate that should result in a windfall for the company and its shareholders. In the long term, management sees the opportunity to operate 7,000 stores, giving it a long growth runway.

The Oregon-based company has stores in 18 states as of the end of the first quarter, but it continues to move east, where it's opening its mostly drive-thru stores and launching its membership program. Its beverages and brand are proving popular with customers, and the membership program is creating loyalty.

In the first quarter, sales increased 29% year over year, driven by 30 new stores and a 4.7% year-over-year increase in same-store sales. Net income increased from $16.2 million to $22.5 million.

Dutch Bros stock has doubled over the past year, but there's a ton of growth up ahead, and in 20 years, this could be a multibagger stock.