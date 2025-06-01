On May 28, Vice President JD Vance gave the keynote speech at the Bitcoin (BTC 0.13%) 2025 conference in Las Vegas. He offered a broad overview of what's coming next for crypto, as well as a few insights into how the White House is thinking about Bitcoin right now.

Last year, President Donald Trump attended this same event, outlining the major pro-Bitcoin policies of his 2024 campaign platform. So now that top political leaders are openly embracing crypto, what should Bitcoin investors expect?

Pro-Bitcoin policies of the Trump administration

A major focus of Vance's speech was a reiteration of the pro-crypto regulatory approach of the Trump administration. In just five months, the White House has already taken a number of big steps -- including a major shakeup at the Securities and Exchange Commission to make it more crypto-friendly, and the creation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

All of this is good news for Bitcoin investors, of course. It opens the door to more innovation, economic growth, and wealth for everyday Americans. As Vance pointed out in his keynote, millions of Americans now own Bitcoin. So any moves that can help Bitcoin grow and prosper will help everyday Americans as they save for the future.

And there's more good news on the way. Next up, says Vance, is new legislation for dollar-pegged stablecoins, as well as a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto that will help to establish the official rules of the road for Bitcoin. Once that's in place, the mainstream adoption of crypto can really start. Institutions will no longer have an excuse not to get involved with Bitcoin.

Bitcoin as a long-term strategic asset

Vance also emphasized that the White House is thinking about Bitcoin as a long-term strategic asset. That was the stated purpose of creating the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve back in March. The next major step, says Vance, is new legislation that will codify the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in law. Otherwise, the next administration could just as easily reverse the existing executive order with a new executive order of its own.

There's a key reason the White House is thinking about Bitcoin as a "strategically important asset" these days. And that's because Bitcoin represents the sort of American values -- innovation, entrepreneurship, freedom, and lack of censorship -- that are anathema to countries such as China. In fact, as Vance pointed out, the U.S. should look to use Bitcoin as a source of competitive advantage against China.

All of that should give hope to current Bitcoin investors. There's simply too much invested in Bitcoin for the U.S. government to back off now. The government is going all-in on Bitcoin. As a result, crypto has moved from the fringe to the mainstream.

Potential conflicts of interest?

All of that sounds great, of course. It's great to hear that the government is embracing Bitcoin. It's fantastic to hear that Bitcoin could become the answer to some of the economic and strategic problems currently facing the Trump administration.

However, it has become impossible to ignore the potential conflicts of interest that may exist. Vance, by his own admission, holds close to $500,000 worth of Bitcoin. Just days before the conference, Donald Trump's media company announced that it was planning to buy $2.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. And Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (both of whom showed up at the Bitcoin 2025 conference) are engaged in Bitcoin ventures of their own.

Even if there is no wrongdoing involved, the optics aren't great. It's the reason many people now think that tighter safeguards should be imposed on politicians to prevent them from enacting certain policies or taking certain actions that could be used to enrich themselves.

What's next for Bitcoin?

The White House has given a strong signal of its support for Bitcoin. Crypto investors no longer need to worry about regulatory overreach, or about government policies specifically designed to limit innovation in the crypto sector.

All of that is incredible news for Bitcoin. Suddenly, all the sky-high price forecasts for Bitcoin no longer seem so unattainable. As long as you are willing to buy and hold for the long haul, investing in Bitcoin right now might be the best way to turbo-charge the performance of your entire portfolio for years to come.