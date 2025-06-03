All 10 Dividend ETFs own high-quality assets.

Dividend ETFs come in all shapes and sizes. Some Dividend ETFs focus on a balanced approach, some focus on dividend growth, and some focus on higher yield. One of my favorite Dividend ETFs is the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD 0.72%) because it is well balanced with a high yield and strong dividend growth, meaning you get the best of both worlds. SCHD is also a great complement to tech-heavy portfolios, as it helps offset that exposure.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 9, 2025. The video was published on May 10, 2025.