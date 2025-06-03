Buffett puts a lot of money in his highest-conviction stocks.

One of the things that makes Warren Buffett a widely admired investor is his willingness to share how he does it. Buffett has been a student of the market since his first stock purchase more than 80 years ago. He shares mistakes made and lessons learned every year in his letter to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -1.08%) (BRK.B -1.32%) shareholders and at the annual shareholder meeting.

Investors also gain insights into his and his team's investments through Securities and Exchange Commission filings disclosing Berkshire's portfolio changes.

While Buffett has been a net seller of stocks the past few years, he still oversees a portfolio worth $281 billion as of this writing. And nearly half of that is invested in just three exceptional stocks.

1. Apple (22% of portfolio value)

Buffett first bought shares of Apple (AAPL 0.73%) in 2016 when it traded at a valuation too low to ignore. Buffett saw the powerful moat created by the iPhone, locking hundreds of millions of consumers into the Apple ecosystem, and Berkshire Hathaway poured tens of billions of dollars into the stock duringthe next couple of years. At one point, Apple accounted for more than half of Berkshire's marketable equity portfolio. After selling a significant chunk in 2024, it now accounts for 22% of the portfolio.

As mentioned, Apple benefits from a wide competitive moat thanks to the success of its iPhone. Apple's iPhone sales topped $200 billion in each of the past three years, and sales are on track to grow in 2025. The iPhone is the center of Apple's growing ecosystem of devices and services, helping the rest of the business grow.

The services segment is a particularly bright spot for Apple, currently boasting a $100 billion annual run rate. Apple's services are significantly higher margin sources of revenue than its devices. As one of the fastest-growing segments of the business, Apple's overall profit margins are expanding as a result. When combined with Apple's huge share repurchase program, Apple is capable of producing meaningful growth in earnings per share.

Apple faces some headwinds, though. First of all, it's in the crosshairs of the tariffs planned by the Trump administration. Its supply chain relies heavily on China and Taiwan. As a result, its costs could increase and it may have to pass those expenses on to consumers. That could dent its device sales.

Additionally, Apple has been slow to develop competitive artificial intelligence services. It risks losing customers looking for more AI integrated capabilities from their phones and services. Apple customers tend to be locked into the ecosystem, which helps minimize that risk.

Apple stock has fallen from its late-2024 all-time high, trading more than 20% below its peak. At its current price, the stock's valuation is about 28 times forward earnings. While Apple isn't the fast grower it once was, it holds a lot of potential to unlock value with AI services in the future while its iPhone and services businesses remain rock solid today. As such, it looks like a fair price to pay for the tech giant.

2. American Express (16%)

American Express (AXP 0.71%) is a longtime holding for Buffett. He put about $1.3 billion into the stock in the 1990s and hasn't touched it since. Today, those shares are worth nearly $45 billion.

Amex separates itself from other credit card companies by operating as both the card issuer and as the payments network. Most issuing banks partner with Visa or Mastercard to remit payments to vendors from customer accounts. Doing both allows Amex to exercise more control over the business and capture more of the economics of card payments. To that end, it's done extremely well, commanding higher interchange fees from businesses by attracting affluent households to its high-fee products.

Amex has successfully raised the fees on its cards during the past few years. It reported an 18% year-over-year increase in net card fees during the first quarter, while its customers spent just 6% more compared to the first quarter of 2024. That said, the fees collected from processing payments is still its biggest source of revenue.

During the past few years, Amex has shifted strategies to offer more credit products to customers. Its charge cards historically required customers to pay their full balance each month, but Amex now lets customers pay over time with interest. Its interest income grew quickly from 2021 through 2024, but slowed to just 11% growth in the first quarter. That's mostly due to the law of large numbers, as interest income now accounts for nearly a quarter of its revenue.

Amex may be a bit more insulated from an economic slowdown compared to other banks and payment processors due to its focus on high-income households and lesser focus on interest income. As such, it's less susceptible to loan defaults. Amex trades for a significant premium relative to its most comparable competitor, Capital One Financial, but it arguably deserves a premium due to the strength of its customer base, its scale, and its ability to boost revenue through fee increases and more interest-bearing services.

3. Coca-Cola (10%)

Coca-Cola (KO -1.42%) is another stock Buffett bought more than 30 years ago and has no plans to sell anytime soon. His original $1.3 billion investment in the company (yes, the same amount he invested in Amex) is now worth about $29 billion. Not to mention, Coke's paid out more and more each year in dividends. Berkshire shareholders will collect roughly $816 million in dividends from Coca-Cola this year.

The appeal of the company is two-fold.

First of all, it has one of the strongest global brands in history. The red Coca-Cola logo is known the world over transliterated into practically every language known to man. Its brand strength extends well beyond its flagship product, though, to include top-selling carbonated drinks, water, juice, and sports drinks. That gives it considerable pricing power, which it has used to help offset inflation in recent years.

The second factor is its huge scale, which has made it cost-effective to create localized supply chains for producing and packaging its products. That's come to the fore in recent months as global trade policies put pressure on other global companies. Coca-Cola has managed to avoid the impact of tariffs more than its competitors, enabling it to keep its costs down. During its first-quarter earnings call, management warned it's not immune to global trade dynamics, but it's better positioned than most businesses.

Both of those advantages helped Coke produce strong first-quarter results while reaffirming its forecast for the full year. Revenue grew 6% and earnings per share grew 1%. Those numbers might not seem impressive, but they look great compared to Coke's biggest rival PepsiCo, which saw revenue and earnings per share shrink in the first quarter.

Coke's relative strength hasn't gone unnoticed. The stock price has climbed 15% year to date as of this writing, and the shares trade at 24 times forward earnings. That's higher than its historic average, but not outrageously so. With its strong position in the current economic environment, it might be worth paying a premium for Coca-Cola stock. You'll also collect a nice 2.8% dividend yield at the current price.