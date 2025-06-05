The graphics processing specialist has rebounded from its recent lows. Is it too late to buy?

There's no denying that the emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) was the spark that lifted Nvidia (NVDA -1.21%) stock to new heights. In recent months, however, the future has been less certain. Concerns about how AI models will evolve and whether they will need the latest and greatest chips sent some investors to the sidelines. In fact, earlier this year, Nvidia stock plunged 37% on fears the company's best days were behind it.

It turns out the sky isn't falling after all. Nvidia has delivered two successive quarters of high-double-digit revenue growth, as demand for AI remains robust. Indeed, the stock is within striking distance of a new all-time high after notching gains of 50% over the past two months.

Let's take a step back and review the opportunity, Nvidia's place in the AI ecosystem, and whether it's too late to buy the stock.

Nvidia is still the gold standard

Nvidia's original claim to fame is developing the graphics processing units (GPUs) that generate lifelike images in video games. However, it was the adapting of that technology to train and run AI systems that catapulted the chipmaker to new heights. The popular narrative is that its rivals are on the verge of a better solution, but thus far anyway, none has been forthcoming.

The company established a beachhead in AI as early as 2013, giving Nvidia more than a decade-long head start on the competition. After developing processors focused on machine learning -- an earlier branch of AI -- Nvidia quickly became the gold standard, controlling as much as 95% of the market, according to CB Insights (via BBC News). That existing expertise gave Nvidia the advantage in the data center GPU space, where it currently controls an estimated 92% of the market, according to IoT Analytics.

The buildout of data centers to meet the growing demand of AI continues, which bodes well for Nvidia.

Nvidia's growth is (still) off the charts

While Nvidia's growth has inevitably slowed from the triple-digit pace it managed last year, it still runs circles around the competition. For its fiscal 2026 first quarter (ended April 27), the company generated record revenue of $44.1 billion, which surged 69% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 climbed 33% -- but that was after a $4.5 billion hit related to export controls for H20 chips originally destined for China. If not for that one-time charge, EPS would have grown 57%.

Management expects the company's robust growth to continue. For its fiscal 2026 second quarter, Nvidia is guiding for record revenue of $45 billion, which would represent growth of 50%. This helps illustrate that despite tough triple-digit comps, Nvidia continues to grow at a remarkable pace.

Is Nvidia stock too expensive?

The stock's rebound over the past few months has come with a commensurate increase in its valuation, which begs the question: Has Nvidia stock gotten too expensive?

Investors might be surprised to learn that simply isn't the case. Nvidia stock is selling for roughly 33 times forward earnings (as of this writing), which is an attractive valuation for a company that's expected to grow its profits by 50% in the coming quarter.

Furthermore, when measured using the price/earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG ratio), Nvidia has a multiple of 0.56, when any number less than 1 is the standard for an undervalued stock.

It's still early innings

Despite the rapid run over the past two years, it's important to remember it's still early days for the adoption of generative AI. These groundbreaking systems have only been around for a little more than two years, and many believe the adoption cycle will continue for much of the next decade.

Estimates vary wildly regarding the potential size of the AI market but they can still give context regarding the size of the opportunity. The generative AI market could be worth between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually in the coming years, according to global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Given Nvidia's market-leading position, deeply entrenched technology, the magnitude of the opportunity, and its attractive valuation, I would argue it isn't too late to buy Nvidia stock. These aren't empty words: I added to my Nvidia position as recently as April.